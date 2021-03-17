Broadway season to open Oct. 6 at Tanger Center

GREENSBORO — The new Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts will debut its inaugural Broadway season on Oct. 6.
The season — and the opening of the Tanger Center itself — had been put on hold by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The revised schedule calls for the new downtown performing arts center to open its Broadway season with the touring show "Wicked" from Oct. 6 to 24.
It will be followed by "Beautiful: The Carole King Musical," "Dear Evan Hansen," "Come From Away," "Disney's The Lion King" and "Mean Girls."
The new schedule was announced Wednesday by the Tanger Center and the Greensboro Coliseum complex, which will manage it.
The 3,023-seat, $93 million Tanger Center had been scheduled to open in March 2020, with the Broadway season starting in May 2020.
But the COVID-19 pandemic delayed all performances there. It has yet to open, and an opening date has not been announced.
Broadway theaters in New York have been closed for more than a year. Many productions there have projected opening dates in the fall, but no one knows exactly when.
Greensboro Coliseum Managing Director Matt Brown said that he appreciated the efforts of the Tanger Center's Broadway partners, Nederlander and PFM, to retain and reschedule all six originally announced blockbuster shows at the new venue.
"Broadway producers are projecting that as conditions continue to improve it will allow theaters in New York to open this fall and touring shows to get back on road," Brown said.
"We know our more than 16,000 season ticket subscribers will be thrilled by the spectacular production of 'Wicked' as it kicks off our record-setting inaugural Broadway season," he said.
A limited number of season seats to the inaugural season are still available. For more information, visit TangerCenter.com.
The Durham Performing Arts Center had announced last month the rescheduled dates for its touring Broadway season, now scheduled to start Oct. 5.
As the Tanger Center prepares to host live events in the future, it will continue to follow state and local health guidelines, the center said in Wednesday's announcement.
"The safety of our patrons, staff and performers is of utmost priority to us," the center said in the announcement. "From installing a state-of-the-art GPS air filtration system to following Guilford County Health Department approved reopening plans, our staff is doing everything possible to provide the safest environment for the return of live entertainment."
Broadway season
• "Wicked," Oct. 6-24, 2021
• "Beautiful: The Caroline King Musical," Nov. 9-14, 2021
• "Dear Evan Hansen," Dec. 7-12, 2021
• "Come From Away," Dec. 28, 2021-Jan. 2, 2022
• "Disney’s The Lion King," Feb. 23-March 6, 2022
• "Mean Girls," Sept. 13-18, 2022.
Tanger Center season seat members can log into their online account manager at am.ticketmaster.com/tangercenter to see their corresponding new show dates.
Forgotten your password? Click on the link on the sign-in page to reset it.
Broadway Season Seat Members can find detailed instructions on how to view new dates in their account, as well as other frequently asked questions, at TangerCenter.com/MemberMobile.
Moving forward, the Tanger Center encourages the use of mobile ticketing at TangerCenter.com/GoMobile to keep track of tickets and rescheduled show dates.
To keep up-to-date with the Broadway season schedule, visit TangerCenter.com/BroadwayUpdates.
