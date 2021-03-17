Broadway season to open Oct. 6 at Tanger Center

GREENSBORO — The new Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts will debut its inaugural Broadway season on Oct. 6.

The season — and the opening of the Tanger Center itself — had been put on hold by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The revised schedule calls for the new downtown performing arts center to open its Broadway season with the touring show "Wicked" from Oct. 6 to 24.

It will be followed by "Beautiful: The Carole King Musical," "Dear Evan Hansen," "Come From Away," "Disney's The Lion King" and "Mean Girls."

The new schedule was announced Wednesday by the Tanger Center and the Greensboro Coliseum complex, which will manage it.

The 3,023-seat, $93 million Tanger Center had been scheduled to open in March 2020, with the Broadway season starting in May 2020.

But the COVID-19 pandemic delayed all performances there. It has yet to open, and an opening date has not been announced.

Broadway theaters in New York have been closed for more than a year. Many productions there have projected opening dates in the fall, but no one knows exactly when.