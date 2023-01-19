'Broken' hearts: Family expresses love for mother, children killed in High Point

HIGH POINT — Family members of Athalia Crayton are sharing special memories of the beloved 46-year-old after police say her husband fatally shot her and three of their children before killing himself in their home.

They also are thanking people in the community for their compassion and concern after the recent tragedy in which one surviving son, 23, and his girlfriend, 25, were able to escape and alert neighbors, who called 911.

“The family would like to express their gratitude for all the love, support, prayers and well wishes that have been extended to them,” according to a written statement provided by Harold Eustache Jr., a Winston-Salem attorney serving as the family’s spokesman.

He said the family will continue to honor the woman they affectionately called “Art” and her children in the coming weeks with a memorial service and video statement.

Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home in Columbia, S.C. is handling the arrangements and have established online tribute pages where people can share condolences and memories of Athalia, 18-year-old Kasim, 16-year-old Nyla and 10-year-old Nasir.

Arrangements for husband Robert Crayton, 45, were not immediately known. Several friends who knew him through his career as an actor have said they were struggling to understand the “why” behind the tragedy — an answer that investigators said may never be known.

High Point police said Tuesday it is not releasing any updates and have not determined a motive in the Jan. 7 tragedy at the Crayton home in the 2700 block of Mossy Meadow Drive.

“Athalia Athena Crayton and her wonderful children, Nasir, Nyla and Kasim, were a light to everyone they met. Their lives were taken too soon — yet their legacy lives on from the shores of Jamaica to the campus of N.C. A&T,” according to the family’s statement.

Relatives of Crayton said she grew up in Miami and South Carolina and that her family originates from Kingston, Jamaica. Prior to living in North Carolina, she also resided in South Korea and Pennsylvania.

Relatives described her as successful in many aspects of her life and said she served honorably in the Second Infantry Division of the U.S. Army as a heavy equipment mechanic. She also was a business owner, certified life coach, interior designer and student at A&T.

Most importantly, they said, she was a kind, loving and dedicated mother to her children and ensured that they flourished.

“At her core, Art was an amazing mother, committed wife, loving sister and honorable daughter,” the family said in the statement.

They added that she “poured her heart and soul into everyone she met, which is how she sustained so many friendships over decades.”

She was also described as “everyone’s best friend” and the “glue” that encouraged their family’s togetherness.

The family has established a GoFundMe account (gofund.me/198158c2) organized by Ptah Thompson, who is Athalia’s brother. On the page, Thompson wrote that he loves Athalia and the children dearly and wants to create a memorial to honor them.

“We’re grieving tremendously and our hearts are broken,” Thompson wrote. “We want to exalt the memories of our dear family and make a symbol of the fond memories of the love they have given us in their lifetime so we can smile through our tears.”