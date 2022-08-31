Browns Summit man, 21, dies after crash Tuesday night on Lawndale Drive, Greensboro Police say

GREENSBORO — Police say a 21-year-old Browns Summit man died after his motorcycle was involved in a crash Tuesday night with a car on Lawndale Drive.

Joshua Dungan was driving a 2005 Yamaha motorcycle northbound on Lawndale just before 9 p.m. and a Greensboro man was driving a car onto Lawndale from Beaconwood Drive when a collision occurred in the intersection, according to a news release from the Greensboro Police Department.

Police said the collision resulted in a post-crash fire.

The Crash Reconstruction Unit responded and is investigating.

Additional details were not immediately available.

Authorities asking anyone with information to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.