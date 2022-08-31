 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story breaking

Browns Summit man, 21, dies after crash Tuesday night on Lawndale Drive, Greensboro Police say

  • 0
Red light flashing on emergency vehicle at night
ananaline

GREENSBORO — Police say a 21-year-old Browns Summit man died after his motorcycle was involved in a crash Tuesday night with a car on Lawndale Drive.

Joshua Dungan was driving a 2005 Yamaha motorcycle northbound on Lawndale just before 9 p.m. and a Greensboro man was driving a car onto Lawndale from Beaconwood Drive when a collision occurred in the intersection, according to a news release from the Greensboro Police Department.

Police said the collision resulted in a post-crash fire.

The Crash Reconstruction Unit responded and is investigating.

Additional details were not immediately available.

Authorities asking anyone with information to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

0 Comments

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert