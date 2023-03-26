GREENSBORO — The Boss brought the party here on Saturday night and while doing so pushed people to open their wallets for the city's hungry and homeless.

Legendary rocker Bruce Springsteen also joins philanthropists and Hollywood heavyweights Oprah and Tyler Perry in raising awareness about the grassroots Greensboro nonprofit, The Green Team Helping Hands, which collected money before the 7:30 p.m. show.

"They contacted me and knew all about what The Green Team had done," said founder and executive director Ashley Benton, who was seated in a near-empty Greensboro Coliseum hours before the doors opened. "When I met with the liason, she said that the nonprofit they featured at the last show raised $20,000.

"That could do so much for this community. I haven't been able to sleep for the last three days."

Springsteen uses his sold-out tours to leave cities better than he found them — such as in 2002 when he handed the Greensboro Urban Ministry a check for $10,000.

Benton wouldn't go onstage with Springsteen or get the chance to take a selfie with him ahead of time. But that's OK.

"What he's doing for the cause," said Benton, a big fan, "that's enough for me."

As with the Greensboro Urban Ministry, Spingsteen praised the nonprofit onstage during the concert, hoping others would consider learning more about their work.

Since 2012, Benton's nonprofit has made the downtown her sanctuary on many Sunday mornings and at other times, giving out items she has been able to collect that week while providing sustenance and solace to the homeless and hungry. At times, she has partnered with restaurants. But when she comes up short, she and her friends prepare food themselves.

Oprah once tweeted "Ashley ROCK ON" about an after-Thanksgiving meal at Center City Park with hot plates of food and gifts. It brought another level of awareness to the group's work, Benton said.

Filmmaker Perry sent Benton a check out of the blue for $10,000 in 2021.

Benton started The Green Team in honor of her father, who received a transplant organ from Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Chris Henry after the NFL player died in a tragic accident over a decade ago.

She was so touched by this gift of life for her father that she decided to do more to help others after his death.

Since then, the organization has quietly gone about making a difference in the city.

"They reached out to me about a month ago," Benton said of Springsteen's staff. "It was an unfamiliar number on my cell when I first looked at the phone."

She thought the call might be spam. But something told her to answer it anyway.

"The person on the other end said, 'This is such and such from Bruce Springsteen's team,'" Benton said. "I figured it was definitely a prank but I thought I would entertain it for a minute."

The woman said Springsteen wanted to give her nonprofit the opportunity to collect donations during the concert.

"The more she was talking the more I said this is real," Benton said. "I started screaming at this point."

Benton was allowed to bring 15 volunteers to help with the collecting. Among them were some of the most consistent volunteers but also a friend who helped Benton find people who did well collecting money in large crowds.

"I want to be an inspration to people who want to start a nonprofit and want to help others," Benton said. "When you think that you are not making an impact, people are watching you. There have been times I wanted to give up. I went from feeding 18 people to hundreds of people a month. But every time something likes this happens or I get a phone call from a family that's in dire need, it just keeps me going."

Before the concert, before rocking out to "Born in the USA," she stopped by her father's grave.

"I know he's looking down at me," Benton said. "I want him to see I'm continuing his legacy."