GREENSBORO — Humanitarian chef José Andrés believes in the healing power of food.

"One plate of food at a time can build a better tomorrow," he told the Bryan Series audience Tuesday night about showing up in places under attack to provide sustenance to people.

But some cooks — those who simply show up — also feed the soul.

Named one of Time magazine’s most influential people in 2012 and 2018 and awarded the National Humanities Medal in 2015 by President Barack Obama, the popular chef 's nonprofit World Central Kitchen specializes in getting meals to disaster areas around the world.

And often first, as was with Ukraine at the start of Russian aggression.

"There are many ways to fight injustice," Andrés told audience members. "Everyone has to find their own way.

"When we are silent, we are part of the problem, too."

Andres, who was born in Spain but became an American citizen in 2013, flew in to Greensboro from Turkey on Monday to speak. His group has served millions of meals after the recent earthquakes in Syria and Turkey that have left death and despair in its path. Millions of meals went to the people of Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria in 2017.

World Central Kitchen partnered with restaurants, small farms and community leaders around the country to combat food security during the pandemic.