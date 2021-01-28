GREENSBORO — Can you build a bridge from popsicle sticks?

To celebrate National Engineer's Week in late February, Triad Parks and Recreation departments will host Bridging the Triad, a competition to build bridges from popsicle sticks.

Residents of six Triad cities will compete to see who can create the most efficient popsicle stick bridge.

The Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department will provide free supplies to kids and adults who participate. Pick up supplies from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday at Griffin Recreation Center, 5301 Hilltop Road.

Participants will sign up for a time to compete in the local competition between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Feb. 6 at Griffin Recreation Center. Winners from each city will go on to compete in the regional competition from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 27 in Winston-Salem.

Linda Combs of Winston-Salem won the 2020 Bridging the Triad competition in the adult category with her design, which held 188 pounds.

This program is designed to introduce and engage families in a Science, Technology Engineering and Math (STEM) competition.