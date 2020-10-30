Burglary suspect shot by officer who was returning fire, Greensboro police say

GREENSBORO — Late Thursday police returned fire at a burglary suspect and hit him at least once, authorities said.

Officers were called to Mandela Court about 11:55 p.m. for a burglary, police said in a news release.

Police said the suspect shot at the officer as he approached and the officer returned fire.

The suspect, identified as 20-year-old Aaron Nehemiah Turner of Greensboro, was in critical but stable condition early this morning, police said.

Police said the officer was not injured and has been placed on administrative duties, which is standard procedure in such cases.

The Greensboro Police Department’s Professional Standards Division and Criminal Investigations Division are conducting internal and criminal investigations to determine whether department policies were followed, police said. When the criminal investigation is complete, the county district attorney will review the case.

Police have not released the name of the officer involved in the shooting.