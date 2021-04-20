Burlington man charged with attempted murder after pistol-whipping and shooting man in High Point, police say

HIGH POINT — A Burlington man is in custody after police said he pistol-whipped and shot a man in High Point on Friday.

About 12:40 a.m. on Friday, a person flagged down a patrol officer at 1744 Westchester Drive, claiming to have been shot at 1703 Welborn St., police said in a news release.

As other officers arrived to help the wounded man, 911 calls began rolling in at High Point Communications, reporting shots fired in the 1700 block of Welborn Street, according to police.

The man appeared to have been shot in the upper back/neck area. While officers assessed him, a bullet fell from his hoodie to the ground, police said.

According to police, the man who was shot ran into a person he knew while visiting 1703 Welborn St. to sell his motorcycle. The assailant, identified by police as 32-year-old Millard H. Elswick, became aggressive with the man looking to sell his motorcycle, pistol-whipping him in the face and head.

A woman the injured man knew arrived and urged him to get into her car. With the victim in the driver's seat, the pair began to drive away, but Elswick fired a shot at the van, police said. The injured man flagged the officer down on Westchester Drive, police said.