Burlington man charged with violating executive orders to hold New Year's Eve party in Hillsborough

A Burlington man was charged with violating the executive order limiting gatherings amid the pandemic in connection with a party Thursday night in Hillsborough.

Jacob Alfred Kurtis Bethea, 30, was also served with an outstanding warrant from Guilford County alleging another violation of the executive order in September, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Deputies responded to the Palmers Grove Community Center Thursday night and found about 100 people attending a New Year's Eve party. The sheriff's office said Bethea advertised the event through social media and required people to buy tickets online before they were given the address to the event.

Bethea was charged with violating executive order 163, section 7, which limits mass gatherings, and section 8, which requires entertainment facilities remain closed unless they meet certain conditions.

Bethea was released on a written promise to appear in court. His first court date is March 1.

Violations of an executive order can be prosecuted as a Class 2 misemeanor. In practice, most sentences for Class 2 misdemeanor convictions are probation and/or a fine, according to the UNC School of Government blog on state criminal law.