Burlington police: Male who appeared to be 'in crisis' assaulted family members Sunday night before being shot by neighbor

BURLINGTON — Police say a male who appeared to be experiencing a mental crisis assaulted family members late Sunday night with a "bladed weapon" before being shot by a neighbor.

A neighbor attempted to assist the family, but the male in crisis continued the assaultive behavior on the neighbor in the roadway of the 3100 block of Truitt Drive, Burlington police said in a news release.

The neighbor shot the male, who was treated on the scene by law enforcement and other emergency services workers and transported to a local medical facility for treatment.

Police did not say in the news release whether the male who was shot was an adult or an adolescent. An update on his condition was not provided.

Other involved parties received minor injuries, according to the news release.

When asked for more detail about the type of weapon used, a spokesman for the Burlington Police Department said the department is not elaborating on that information to protect the integrity of the investigation.

It also was not immediately known if charges will be filed in the incident.