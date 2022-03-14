Burlington police: Man who appeared to be 'in crisis' assaulted family members Sunday night before being shot by neighbor

BURLINGTON — Police say a man who appeared to be experiencing a mental crisis assaulted family members late Sunday night with a "bladed weapon" before being shot by a neighbor.

A neighbor attempted to assist the family, but the man in crisis continued the assaultive behavior on the neighbor in the roadway of the 3100 block of Truitt Drive, Burlington police said in a news release.

The neighbor shot the man.

Law enforcement and other emergency services workers treated the man at the scene and transported him to a local medical facility for treatment.

The man who was shot is an adult and is in stable condition, a spokesman for the police department said in an update Monday afternoon. The department is not releasing any additional demographic information.

Other involved parties received minor injuries, according to the news release.

When asked for more detail about the type of weapon used, a department spokesman said he could not provide that information to protect the integrity of the investigation.

It also was not immediately known if charges will be filed in the incident.