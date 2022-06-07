 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Burlington, state officials investigate cause of fatal house fire Monday night

BURLINGTON — One person is dead and another was hospitalized in critical condition after a house fire Monday night, Burlington fire officials said in a news release.

At 8:50 p.m., responding firefighters found heavy fire throughout the home in the 400 block of Hood Street. They arrived in just over two minutes from the time of dispatch and quickly located one of the occupants inside. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene, fire officials said in the news release.

Firefighters located another victim who had attempted to go into the fire to find the first victim and received substantial burns to his extremities. Alamance County EMS transported the second victim to a local hospital for treatment. He was in critical condition as of late Monday night, officials said.

Further information about the victims was not immediately available.

It took firefighters approximately 20 minutes to ensure the fire was under control. The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

The Burlington Fire Department and Burlington Police Department investigators are being assisted by the North Carolina State Fire Marshal’s Office because the fire involved a fatality.

The house was a total loss as it was completely destroyed by the intense heat of the fire. The American Red Cross was among the agencies that responded to the fire, according the news release.

