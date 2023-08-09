GREENSBORO — Cone Health is appealing a state decision to allow Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist plan to build a new hospital in north Greensboro, according to a news release.

Cone contends that the proposed $246.5 million hospital will bring higher health care costs and create redundancy in medical services in the area, the hospital system said in the release.

The new hospital's planned location at 2909 Horse Pen Creek Road is not in an area where more health care options are needed, Cone said.

Atrium proposes to relocate 36 acute care beds and two operating rooms from High Point Medical Center to a planned $246.5 million Greensboro Medical Center.

Cone, meanwhile, opened in May 2022 a 160,000-square-foot MedCenter Greensboro facility at 3518 Drawbridge Parkway. That's 2.1 miles away from the proposed Greensboro Medical Center site.

The $97 million Cone facility includes an emergency department, ambulatory care center, imaging, physical therapy, cardiology, wellness programs and 13 overall services. It houses a Sagewell Fitness center, swimming pool and teaching kitchen.

North Carolina is a certificate of need (CON) state, which means an organization must show that building a hospital in a community is needed, would improve care and wouldn’t increase the costs of health care.

This governmental oversight is designed to avoid a “medical arms race” where unneeded, expensive facilities and equipment would be clustered in certain areas driving costs higher for everyone, according to Cone's news release.

Atrium said in its CON application that opening Greensboro Medical Center would be complementary and supplementary to Cone's health care.

“Approval of Greensboro Medical Center will enable Greensboro to match the other top five North Carolina cities in hosting multiple hospital systems and having local hospital competition, which will be a benefit to local residents,” according to the Atrium application.

Baptist officials have previously stressed that services at High Point Medical Center “will not be impacted” by the transfer of the 36 beds and two operating rooms. They note the High Point facility has improved with the opening of a high-risk obstetrics clinics, enhanced intensive care units and advanced technologies, including robotic surgical techniques.

Cone says the money spent on the new hospital is money that won’t be invested in expanding care in High Point.

“This is a poor decision for everyone needing health care in this area,” CEO Dr. Mary Jo Cagle said in the release. “This community doesn’t need a very expensive facility duplicating most of the same services offered by a Cone Health facility just two miles away.

"People in our community already have options when it comes to health care," she said. "This decision runs counter to how CON is supposed to work.”

The state has said Guilford County doesn’t need additional hospital beds or operating rooms, so Atrium is moving those assets from within the county.

According to the release, residents living around the proposed Atrium hospital have 1.6 times the average median income than those around High Point Medical Center.

This is a developing story ...