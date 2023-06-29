The first North Carolina-based Buc-ee's store could be built in the Piedmont Triad, according to the Alamance News.

The proposed location would be located on 32.49 acres of land near Interstate 85/40 in Mebane on 1447 Trollingwood-Hawfields Road, according to the City of Mebane.

Buc-ee's is looking to build on a vacant lot within the North Carolina Commerce Park. The store would be 75,400 square feet and would feature up to 120 gas pumps.

Revenue from the site would be split three ways between Mebane, Graham and Alamance County.

The new store would be about 20 miles away from Greensboro.

Buc-ee's has not yet listed a North Carolina store on its official website, which projects five opening dates for locations in states such as Missouri, Colorado, Texas and Kentucky.

The nearest store to North Carolina was opened Monday in Sevierville, Tennessee. The 74,000-square-foot store will hold the title of the "world's largest" Buc-ee's until an even larger 80,000-square-foot location opens in Florida.

Buc-ee's, originally based in Texas, has already expanded to stores in Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Kentucky, South Carolina and Tennessee. The gas-station chain is known for its huge locations, clean bathrooms, Texas-style brisket sandwiches, branded clothing and a quasi-grocery store appeal.