Piedmont Triad International Airport is in position to land a fourth major on-campus economic project, this time a company pledging 280 jobs and a $55.7 million capital investment.

The Guilford County Board of Commissioners posted a legal notice that sets a public hearing at 5:30 p.m. July 13 at the Old County Courthouse, 301 W. Market St. in Greensboro.

The commissioners listed in the notice its plans to offer up to $712,820 in performance-based incentives to what has been identified as "Project Sage."

The notice cites that the company is considering other locations in the United States.

The company is expected to receive incentive package offers from Greensboro City Council and the N.C. Commerce Department.

The vast majority of companies tend to commit to a local project — often within days or weeks — once approved for local and state incentives.

Boom Supersonic

The last two times the commissioners and council reached the public hearing, they offered incentive packages that led to the successful recruitment of two aerospace employers: Boom Supersonic and U.K. manufacturer Marshall Aerospace USA LLC.

Construction has begun on Boom Supersonic’s $500 million, 400,000-square-foot “superfactory” that will assemble and test its Overture airliner, along with a customer delivery center.

The current timeline: beginning equipment installation in 2024 with Advanced Integration Technology; assembly in 2025; first rollout in 2026; first test flight in 2027; Federal Aviation Administration certification in 2029; and then first passenger flight later in 2029.

Boom projects having 400 employees by spring 2025, 1,750 by 2030 and more than 2,400 at full production in 2032.

Marshall Aerospace

Marshall confirmed in April for a 240-job, $50 million maintenance, repair and overhaul facility at the Greensboro airport with operations beginning in early 2025.

Marshall USA’s project will establish a facility to support its current and future U.S. Armed Forces contracts, with Phase 1 comprising capacity to support six bays serving the U.S.-based fleet of Hercules C-130 tactical transport aircraft.

There also will be a paint facility, support shops and office space.

The commitment came shortly after the N.C. Economic Investment committee approved up to $3.8 million in performance-based incentives and other state grant funding. The local piece is a combined $548,879 in local incentives.

Marshall initially looked at more than 30 sites for the project and had four finalists, the others being in Alabama, Kansas and Missouri.

PTI presence

PTI remains the state’s third largest airport overall and third for commercial service, at $9.3 billion in economic impact in 2021, according to an N.C. Aviation Division report released in January. That is up 7.6% from the 2019 report.

Included in that category for PTI would be the FedEx cargo-sorting hub, the HAECO maintenance facilities, the HondaJet manufacturing operations, and other companies with operations on its campus.

The Marshall project would be the third confirmed for PTI since January 2022.

TAT Piedmont Aviation, an aviation maintenance, repair and overhaul company, recently said it would expand its operations near PTI and create 85 jobs. The company said it would make a $12.8 million capital investment.

The expansion would feature new test equipment, production tooling, and new machinery to supplement its current operations. The company’s new positions would pay an annual average wage of $51,706.

It has been made eligible for up to $200,000 in incentives from the One North Carolina Fund, which requires matching local incentives.