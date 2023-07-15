GREENSBORO — Guilford County commissioners on Thursday approved $712,820 in incentives for Honda Aircraft Co. to expand its local manufacturing operations.

The company has announced that it will develop the new 2600 model at its Piedmont Triad International Airport campus. The HondaJet 2600 would be the world’s first light jet capable of nonstop transcontinental flight across the United States and would accommodate up to 11 people.

Honda Aircraft intends to invest $55.7 million in the development of the new jet and will create 280 new jobs, with an average annual salary of $88,761. No new job would pay less than $15 per hour, according to Marvin Price of the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce.

The company has until Dec. 31, 2027 to fulfill its investment and job creation promises.

On Tuesday, the Greensboro City Council approved $420,000 in incentives for the company.

North Carolina, through its Job Development Investment Grant program, also has offered up to $3.4 million in performance-based incentives paid over 12 years. The state also included a $504,000 training grant from the N.C. Community College System.