GREENSBORO — Food entrepreneurs take note, there’s a new commercial kitchen being built for hourly rental.

The 477-square-foot kitchen will be located inside the Nussbaum Center for Entrepreneurship at 1451 S Elm-Eugene St.

Lisa Hazlett, the center’s president, said she hopes to have the kitchen operating within six months. And the location has a bonus — onsite business planning and development classes and assistance with finding financing. The hourly rental price has not yet been determined.

Located in the former headquarters building for Carolina Steel, Hazlett said officials had hoped to open two kitchens in the space. However, Guilford County health department officials said the limited space would put appliances too close to each other.

No meat will be allowed in the kitchen, though fruits, vegetables, eggs and dairy products are OK.

“The three products that are super-regulated are meat, dairy and eggs,” Hazlett said. “And if you produce with any of those three items, you cannot cook out of your home if you have a pet. It requires a specially certified kitchen.”

Allowing meat as an ingredient at kitchen would require a U.S. Department of Agriculture representative to be onsite, she said.

Hazlett anticipates sauces, dry rubs, jams and jellies will be produced at the kitchen. “Most of the stuff that you're buying at farmer's markets,” she said. “And they can make cheese.”

Though the kitchen is open to anyone, Hazlett said research shows that the majority of tenants in shared commercial kitchens are minorities, women and refugees.

Guilford County recently relocated its Minority and Women Owned Business Enterprise Program to the Nussbaum Center.

The location — which is deemed a food desert — also will increase the availability of local affordable food and food-related employment in the area, according to a news release from the center.

The release announced a $10,000 grant from Cone Health Foundation for the project, bringing it to within just a few thousand dollars of the $95,400 goal.

The Crescent Rotary Club Foundation, the North Carolina Business Incubation Association, Pinnacle Financial Services and the Stanley and Dorothy Frank Family Foundation also have committed money to the project.

Hazlett said the kitchen is creating a buzz among entrepreneurs and the center already is getting inquiries weekly about using the space.

“I don't think we're going to have to do any marketing — it’s happening organically for us,” she said. “I think our bigger challenge is that we're going to have a waiting list for people that want to use the space.”