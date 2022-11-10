Can 'forever chemicals' be found at homes near PTI? Guilford officials want to know.

GREENSBORO — Guilford County officials are seeking permission from about 100 property owners near Piedmont Triad International Airport to test their well water for the presence of "forever chemicals."

Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) are a large group of manmade chemicals that have been used in industry and consumer products since at least the 1950s. These chemicals are used to make products resistant to stains, grease and water, as well as firefighting foam.

WANT TO GO? What: Community meeting on PFAS testing When: 6 p.m. Tuesday Where: Guilford College United Methodist Church, 1205 Fleming Road Note: To participate virtually, go to https://bit.ly/3UwyslV

PFAS substances are dubbed "forever chemicals" because they don't break down and once in the environment, can leach into surrounding soil. They have been linked to cancer, disruptions to the immune and reproductive systems and other health problems.

The county has sent letters and consent forms to residences near PTI to test water from outside spigots. Test results will be forwarded to the homeowner.

The testing does not involve people who receive their water from the city of Greensboro.

The well testing — a follow-up to an assessment conducted in 2018 and 2019 — will help officials "to better understand the nature and extent of these compounds in the area," according to the letter.

Earlier testing revealed elevated levels of PFAS in some residential wells around the airport — although all of those findings were significantly below the federal government’s current health advisory.

PFAS has been found at concerning levels in airport-area streams and in the Lake Brandt reservoir fed by those streams, primarily Horse Pen and Brush creeks.

Greensboro officials have traced the problem largely to firefighting foam used for decades at PTI and in the industrial area around it.