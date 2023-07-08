The filing period opened Friday at noon for residents wishing to run in one of the 12 municipal elections being held this year in communities wholly or partially in Guilford County.

Elections are scheduled for High Point, Jamestown, Pleasant Garden, Burlington, Oak Ridge, Sedalia, Whitsett, Gibsonville, Summerfield, Stokesdale, Kernersville and the Sedgefield Sanitary District. Greensboro’s next municipal election will be in 2025.

The filing deadline for the 2023 elections is at noon on July 21.

On Friday, 21 people in five municipalities filed to run for elected office. They are:

Burlington

Mayor (two-year term):

Jim Butler, incumbent

City Council (two seats available, four-year staggered terms):

Bob Ward, incumbent; Celo Faucette; Charlie Beasley

Gibsonville

Mayor (four-year term):

Leonard “Lenny” Williams, incumbent

High Point

Mayor (four-year term):

Victor Jones; Cyril Jefferson

City Council at-large:

Sam Carr; Shazia Iqbal; Orel Henry

City Council Ward 1:

Henry Harris

City Council Ward 2:

Cody Locklear; Tyrone Johnson

City Council Ward 3:

Monica Peters, incumbent

City Council Ward 4:

Wesley Hudson, incumbent

City Council Ward 5:

Tim Andrew

City Council Ward 6: Michael Ho

lmes, incumbent; Heather Brooks

Oak Ridge

Town Council (three seats available, four-year terms):

Martha Pittman, incumbent; Jim Harton

Whitsett

Town Council (two seats available, four-year terms):

Jerry Rice, incumbent

For more information about filing for elected office, visit www.guilfordelections.org and www.ncsbe.gov/candidates, or call 336-641-3836.