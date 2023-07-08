The filing period opened Friday at noon for residents wishing to run in one of the 12 municipal elections being held this year in communities wholly or partially in Guilford County.
Elections are scheduled for High Point, Jamestown, Pleasant Garden, Burlington, Oak Ridge, Sedalia, Whitsett, Gibsonville, Summerfield, Stokesdale, Kernersville and the Sedgefield Sanitary District. Greensboro’s next municipal election will be in 2025.
The filing deadline for the 2023 elections is at noon on July 21.
On Friday, 21 people in five municipalities filed to run for elected office. They are:
Burlington
Mayor (two-year term):
- Jim Butler, incumbent
City Council (two seats available, four-year staggered terms):
People are also reading…
- Bob Ward, incumbent; Celo Faucette; Charlie Beasley
Gibsonville
Mayor (four-year term):
- Leonard “Lenny” Williams, incumbent
High Point
Mayor (four-year term):
- Victor Jones; Cyril Jefferson
City Council at-large:
- Sam Carr; Shazia Iqbal; Orel Henry
City Council Ward 1:
- Henry Harris
City Council Ward 2:
- Cody Locklear; Tyrone Johnson
City Council Ward 3:
- Monica Peters, incumbent
City Council Ward 4:
- Wesley Hudson, incumbent
City Council Ward 5:
- Tim Andrew
City Council Ward 6: Michael Ho
- lmes, incumbent; Heather Brooks
Oak Ridge
Town Council (three seats available, four-year terms):
- Martha Pittman, incumbent; Jim Harton
Whitsett
Town Council (two seats available, four-year terms):
- Jerry Rice, incumbent
For more information about filing for elected office, visit www.guilfordelections.org and www.ncsbe.gov/candidates, or call 336-641-3836.