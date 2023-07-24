GREENSBORO — Following Friday’s deadline, 85 people have filed to run in one of the 12 municipal elections being held this year in communities wholly or partially in Guilford County.

Elections are planned this fall for High Point, Jamestown, Burlington, Pleasant Garden, Whitsett, Sedalia, Sedgefield Sanitation District, Summerfield, Stokesdale, Oak Ridge, Kernersville and Gibsonville. All of the elections will be non-partisan.

Greensboro holds its elections on a different schedule and so will not be having municipal contests this fall.

High Point, Jamestown and Burlington will hold primaries on Oct. 10. Pleasant Garden could potentially have held primaries, but will not need to do so.

Guilford County’s elections director, Charlie Collicutt, explained Friday that those four communities have a provision in their charters that call for primaries to be held when there’s more than two candidates running per seat. So, in Pleasant Garden, where there’s just one candidate who has filed in the mayor’s race and three people running for two open council seats, it’s not enough to trigger primaries.

Collicutt said while some races didn’t attract many candidates, others are more hotly contested.

In High Point, for example, four people are vying for mayor. Jay Wagner, the current mayor, is not running again.

The general election will take place on Nov. 7.

Here’s a look at who’s filed:

City of High Point

Mayor (will go to primary)

Victor Jones

Cyril Jefferson

Abdul Rashid (Richard) Siddiqui

Gene Kininmonth

City Council At-Large (2 seats, will go to primary)

Sam Carr

Shazia Iqbal

Orel Henry

Britt W. Moore

Amanda Cook

Willie H. Davis

Kenneth Jabari Harper Jr.

Dallas Clark

Ward 1 (will go to primary)

Henry Harris

Vickie McKiver

Glenn Romero Chavis

Ward 2

Cody Locklear

Tyrone Johnson

Ward 3

Monica Peters

Rizwan Bahadur

Ward 4

Wesley Hudson

Patrick H. Harman

Ward 5

Tim Andrew

Beverly Jo Bard

Ward 6

Michael Holmes

Heather Brooks

Town of Jamestown

Town Council (two seats, will go to primary)

Andrew Kinzie

John Capes

Pam Burgess

Sarah Glanville

Duane Willis

Larry M. Lain

City of Burlington

Mayor

Jim Butler

Beth Kennett

City Council Member (two seats, will go to primary)

Bob Ward

Celo Faucette

Charlie Beasley

Dejuana Bigelow

Brandy Whittaker

Cindy Lackey

Robin S. Wintringham

Mary Jensen

The following communities will not hold any primaries and all candidates will vie in the general elections.

Town of Pleasant Garden

Mayor

Dean Maddox

Town Council

Ron H. Surgeon

Gerald Roger Pike Jr.

Angela Halls

Town of Oak Ridge

Town Council

Martha Pittman

Jim Harton

Michael Greeson

George McClellan

Mike Stone

Town of Stokesdale

Town Council

Jim Rigsbee

Derek Foy

Jimmy Landreth

Town of Summerfield

Mayor

Tim Sessoms

Linda Wendelken

Town Council

Jeff Davis

Lynne Williams DeVaney

Reece Walker

Greg Fox

Teresa Winfree Perryman

Christopher Conner

Heath Clay

Jonathan L. Hamilton

Town of Gibsonville

Mayor

Leonard (Lenny) Williams

Board of Aldermen

Mark Shepherd

Tangela Mitchell

Darla Lawson

Irene Fanelli

Board of Aldermen (Unexpired)

Paul Dean

Town of Kernersville

Mayor

Dawn Morgan

Board of Aldermen

Chris Thompson

Bill Apple

Joe Pinnix

James (JR) Gorham

John J. Barrow

Sedgefield Sanitary District

Board of Directors

Keith Cook

Richard G. Toomey

Lee Barksdale

Dennis G. Howard

Bob Stout

Town of Sedalia

Town Council

Howard J. Morgan

Michael Sharpe

Town of Whitsett

Town Council

Jerry Rice

Craig York

Chip Bell