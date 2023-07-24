GREENSBORO — Following Friday’s deadline, 85 people have filed to run in one of the 12 municipal elections being held this year in communities wholly or partially in Guilford County.
Elections are planned this fall for High Point, Jamestown, Burlington, Pleasant Garden, Whitsett, Sedalia, Sedgefield Sanitation District, Summerfield, Stokesdale, Oak Ridge, Kernersville and Gibsonville. All of the elections will be non-partisan.
Greensboro holds its elections on a different schedule and so will not be having municipal contests this fall.
High Point, Jamestown and Burlington will hold primaries on Oct. 10. Pleasant Garden could potentially have held primaries, but will not need to do so.
Guilford County’s elections director, Charlie Collicutt, explained Friday that those four communities have a provision in their charters that call for primaries to be held when there’s more than two candidates running per seat. So, in Pleasant Garden, where there’s just one candidate who has filed in the mayor’s race and three people running for two open council seats, it’s not enough to trigger primaries.
Collicutt said while some races didn’t attract many candidates, others are more hotly contested.
In High Point, for example, four people are vying for mayor. Jay Wagner, the current mayor, is not running again.
The general election will take place on Nov. 7.
Here’s a look at who’s filed:
City of High Point
Mayor (will go to primary)
- Victor Jones
- Cyril Jefferson
- Abdul Rashid (Richard) Siddiqui
- Gene Kininmonth
City Council At-Large (2 seats, will go to primary)
- Sam Carr
- Shazia Iqbal
- Orel Henry
- Britt W. Moore
- Amanda Cook
- Willie H. Davis
- Kenneth Jabari Harper Jr.
- Dallas Clark
Ward 1 (will go to primary)
- Henry Harris
- Vickie McKiver
- Glenn Romero Chavis
Ward 2
- Cody Locklear
- Tyrone Johnson
Ward 3
- Monica Peters
- Rizwan Bahadur
Ward 4
- Wesley Hudson
- Patrick H. Harman
Ward 5
- Tim Andrew
- Beverly Jo Bard
Ward 6
- Michael Holmes
- Heather Brooks
Town of Jamestown
Town Council (two seats, will go to primary)
- Andrew Kinzie
- John Capes
- Pam Burgess
- Sarah Glanville
- Duane Willis
- Larry M. Lain
City of Burlington
Mayor
- Jim Butler
- Beth Kennett
City Council Member (two seats, will go to primary)
- Bob Ward
- Celo Faucette
- Charlie Beasley
- Dejuana Bigelow
- Brandy Whittaker
- Cindy Lackey
- Robin S. Wintringham
- Mary Jensen
The following communities will not hold any primaries and all candidates will vie in the general elections.
Town of Pleasant Garden
Mayor
- Dean Maddox
Town Council
- Ron H. Surgeon
- Gerald Roger Pike Jr.
- Angela Halls
Town of Oak Ridge
Town Council
- Martha Pittman
- Jim Harton
- Michael Greeson
- George McClellan
- Mike Stone
Town of Stokesdale
Town Council
- Jim Rigsbee
- Derek Foy
- Jimmy Landreth
Town of Summerfield
Mayor
- Tim Sessoms
- Linda Wendelken
Town Council
- Jeff Davis
- Lynne Williams DeVaney
- Reece Walker
- Greg Fox
- Teresa Winfree Perryman
- Christopher Conner
- Heath Clay
- Jonathan L. Hamilton
Town of Gibsonville
Mayor
- Leonard (Lenny) Williams
Board of Aldermen
- Mark Shepherd
- Tangela Mitchell
- Darla Lawson
- Irene Fanelli
Board of Aldermen (Unexpired)
- Paul Dean
Town of Kernersville
Mayor
- Dawn Morgan
Board of Aldermen
- Chris Thompson
- Bill Apple
- Joe Pinnix
- James (JR) Gorham
- John J. Barrow
Sedgefield Sanitary District
Board of Directors
- Keith Cook
- Richard G. Toomey
- Lee Barksdale
- Dennis G. Howard
- Bob Stout
Town of Sedalia
Town Council
- Howard J. Morgan
- Michael Sharpe
Town of Whitsett
Town Council
- Jerry Rice
- Craig York
- Chip Bell
