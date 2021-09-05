 Skip to main content
Car crashes in Burlington fire station; no firefighters were injured, but the accident damaged the building and air conditioning unit
Car crashes in Burlington fire station; no firefighters were injured, but the accident damaged the building and air conditioning unit

BURLINGTON — A vehicle crashed into Burlington Fire Station No. 3 Sunday afternoon, damaging the station's exterior wall and its heating and air conditioning, authorities said.

The vehicle's occupants, as well as their dog, were treated at the scene for injuries that were not considered live-threatening, the department said in a news release. Fire department personnel were inside the station at the time of the accident and were unharmed. 

The vehicle was northbound on Graham-Hopedale Road when the driver lost control while trying to turn onto Wilkins Street. The vehicle struck a fence, the station’s heating and air conditioning unit, as well as the station's exterior wall. 

The damage total was estimated at $15,000. The City of Burlington Building Maintenance Division surveyed the damage to ensure the building was still safe. The damage will not displace fire department units or personnel, according to the news release.

