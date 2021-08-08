Car slams into rock wall, trees and street signs, killing the driver and injuring a passenger, Greensboro police say

GREENSBORO — A driver died and a passenger was injured after their vehicle slammed into a rock wall, trees and street signs Saturday night, Greensboro police said in a news release.

Officers responded to the crash on North Elm Street, near Waldron Drive, at 11:47 p.m. Officers determined that the Dodge Challenger left the roadway to the right and collided with street signs, trees and a rock wall at Sommerton Drive.

The driver and passenger were taken to Moses Cone Hospital, where the driver died from injuries sustained in the crash, according to the release.

The passenger was admitted to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

The Greensboro Police Crash Reconstruction Unit is conducting the investigation. Further information was not immediately available.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.