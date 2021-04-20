Carolina Blues Festival to return to Greensboro's LeBauer Park in May

GREENSBORO — The annual Carolina Blues Festival, which went virtual in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, will return live to LeBauer Park in May.

The longest-running blues festival in the Southeast will return May 15 with a Carolina Soul theme, organizers with the Piedmont Blues Preservation Society announced Tuesday.

Acts will be made public later, society President Atiba Berkley said after the announcement.

The festival and its acts will be "investigating the legacies of blues and soul music, including beach music," Berkley said.

The nonprofit Piedmont Blues Preservation Society will kick off NC Blues Week on May 9 with a special screening of "Charlie's Place." The film is about an African American nightclub in Myrtle Beach, S.C. that served an integrated audience.

The screening will be presented by the Blues Equity Institute, PBPS’s education program, and will be held virtually on streaming platforms. A suggested donation of $10 for access to the virtual film screening supports Blues In The Schools programs run by the Blues Equity Institute.

It will be followed by the signature event, the 35th Annual Carolina Blues Festival, on May 15 at downtown LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St.