Carolina Blues Festival to return to Greensboro's LeBauer Park in May

GREENSBORO — The annual Carolina Blues Festival, which went virtual in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, will return live to LeBauer Park in May.
The longest-running blues festival in the Southeast will return May 15 with a Carolina Soul theme, organizers with the Piedmont Blues Preservation Society announced Tuesday.
Acts will be made public later, society President Atiba Berkley said after the announcement.
The festival and its acts will be "investigating the legacies of blues and soul music, including beach music," Berkley said.
The nonprofit Piedmont Blues Preservation Society will kick off NC Blues Week on May 9 with a special screening of "Charlie's Place." The film is about an African American nightclub in Myrtle Beach, S.C. that served an integrated audience.
The screening will be presented by the Blues Equity Institute, PBPS’s education program, and will be held virtually on streaming platforms. A suggested donation of $10 for access to the virtual film screening supports Blues In The Schools programs run by the Blues Equity Institute.
It will be followed by the signature event, the 35th Annual Carolina Blues Festival, on May 15 at downtown LeBauer Park, 208 N. Davie St.
The capacity for in-person attendees at the festival will be limited to 500 people. Masks will be required.
It will have increased safety procedures with pre-entry temperature checks, health screenings, and sanitation stations throughout the festival grounds.
There also will be a virtual livestream available online.
Tickets are available for both events at PiedmontBlues.org.
General admission festival tickets are $30, $50 for blues supporter VIPs, and $10 for concert livestream access, plus state sales tax and fees.
The Carolina Blues Festival will be downtown’s first in-person live performance festival since March 2020, when the pandemic prompted the cancellation of events worldwide and Gov. Ray Cooper placed statewide restrictions on large crowds.
Last year, the Piedmont Blues Preservation Society moved the blues festival from May to a virtual event in September, combined with the North Carolina Folk Festival.
This September, the folk festival hopes and plans for an in-person event from Sept. 10 through 12.
The in-person Carolina Blues Festival will open its doors at 4 p.m. May 15.
“As our families and communities begin to heal from the pandemic, we are grateful for the opportunity to present in-person content once more on May 15th," Berkley said in Tuesday's announcement.
"We also recognize everyone is not able to be with us in person," Berkley said. "For that reason, we are continuing to embrace technologies that will allow folk to support us virtually."
The Piedmont Blues Preservation Society is seeking vaccinated volunteers who are willing to wear a mask diligently for the duration of their time with the blues festival.
Ideal volunteers also will fit in a low-risk category to create the safest environment possible. Volunteers must be 18+ years and willing to sign a liability waiver. Volunteers may sign up here.
For more details, including this year’s artist lineup, visit PiedmontBlues.org and follow on social media on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
The 35th Carolina Blues Festival is sponsored by ArtsGreensboro, City of Greensboro, R.H. Barringer and Greensboro Downtown Parks.
Contact Dawn DeCwikiel-Kane at 336-373-5204 and follow @dawndkaneNR on Twitter.