Carolina Theatre announces 'feel-good' movie lineup for November, adds two Ghostlight Concerts
Carolina Theatre announces 'feel-good' movie lineup for November, adds two Ghostlight Concerts

Carolina Theatre

The Carolina Theatre of Greensboro

 CAROLINATHEATRE.COM

GREENSBORO — Ten films will be screened at the Carolina Theatre throughout November and two concerts have been added to the lineup of the theater's Ghostlight Concert Series. 

Here's a look at the movie lineup:

  • "Airplane," 7 p.m. Nov. 5.
  • "The Lion King," (1994 version), 2 p.m. Nov. 8.
  • "Back to the Future," 7 p.m. Nov. 10.
  • "Saving Private Ryan," 7 p.m. Nov. 11.
  • "Remember the Titans," 7 p.m. Nov. 12.
  • "E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial 2 p.m. Nov. 15.
  • "Hidden Figures," 7 p.m. Nov. 19.
  • "Spiderman: Into the Spiderverse," 2 p.m. Nov. 22.
  • "Forrest Gump," 7 p.m. Nov. 24.
  • "Black Panther," 7 p.m. Nov. 28.

Only 100 people will be admitted to each screening to allow for social distancing in the 1,100-seat auditorium, Carolina Theatre said in a news release. Tickets, which cost $8 with taxes and fees, are on sale now and at CarolinaTheatre.com and concessions will also be sold. Sales end at 5 p.m. the day of each screening and no tickets will be sold at the door, the theater said. 

Two Ghostlight Concert Series shows have been added to the emerging artist series named for the tradition of keeping one light lit on stage. Since the series began in October, each performance has sold out, according to the theater. 

Soultrii will perform at 8 p.m. Nov. 14. The North Carolina-based band is a hybrid of R&B, neo-soul, pop, rock. Afro Beats, also known as King Ibe Bello, will open the show.

Quilla, an electronic music producer, vocalist, songwriter and educator, will perform tracks from her new album at 8 p.m. Dec. 19. Molly McGinn & Friends will open the show, the theater said. 

Ghostlight Concerts are limited to 25 people for each show and tickets cost $20, plus tax. Tickets include admission, one concessions item and a beverage. Tickets must be bought in advance on CarolinaTheatre.com; sales end at 5 p.m. the day before each performance. Carolina Theatre said the events are being taped and will be rebroadcast later.  

Carolina Theatre said it designed events for contactless entry and all guests will be asked to sign a liability waiver, maintain social distancing and wear a face covering while not seated. Complimentary disposable masks will be available on request. Doors will open 30 minutes before scheduled showtimes and temperatures may be taken upon entry, the theater said. More details are available on the theater's website.

