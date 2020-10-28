Carolina Theatre announces 'feel-good' movie lineup for November, adds two Ghostlight Concerts

GREENSBORO — Ten films will be screened at the Carolina Theatre throughout November and two concerts have been added to the lineup of the theater's Ghostlight Concert Series.

Here's a look at the movie lineup:

"Airplane," 7 p.m. Nov. 5.

"The Lion King," (1994 version), 2 p.m. Nov. 8.

"Back to the Future," 7 p.m. Nov. 10.

"Saving Private Ryan," 7 p.m. Nov. 11.

"Remember the Titans," 7 p.m. Nov. 12.

"E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial 2 p.m. Nov. 15.

"Hidden Figures," 7 p.m. Nov. 19.

"Spiderman: Into the Spiderverse," 2 p.m. Nov. 22.

"Forrest Gump," 7 p.m. Nov. 24.

"Black Panther," 7 p.m. Nov. 28.

Only 100 people will be admitted to each screening to allow for social distancing in the 1,100-seat auditorium, Carolina Theatre said in a news release. Tickets, which cost $8 with taxes and fees, are on sale now and at CarolinaTheatre.com and concessions will also be sold. Sales end at 5 p.m. the day of each screening and no tickets will be sold at the door, the theater said.

Two Ghostlight Concert Series shows have been added to the emerging artist series named for the tradition of keeping one light lit on stage. Since the series began in October, each performance has sold out, according to the theater.