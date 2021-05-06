Caroline Lee, beloved Greensboro Symphony supporter, dies at 98

GREENSBORO — After Caroline M. Lee moved to Well-Spring retirement community in 2012, she gave her 1981 yellow Mercedes-Benz to the Greensboro Symphony Guild for a fundraiser.
That gesture was among Lee's countless efforts to raise money for organizations that support the Greensboro Symphony Orchestra.
She volunteered tirelessly with the guild and the symphony's Endowment Fund to promote and raise money for the symphony and its music education programs for children.
"The guild and the symphony have meant a whole lot to my life," Lee said in a 2013 interview.
Lee died Wednesday at Well-Spring at age 98.
"Her focus was on ensuring orchestral music would be accessible to all children in the greater Greensboro community in perpetuity," said Lisa Crawford, the symphony's president and chief executive officer. "Her hard work will serve our community for decades."
Hanes-Lineberry Funeral Home will handle funeral arrangements, which have not been announced.
Lee served as chairwoman of the symphony's Endowment Fund for more than 20 years, recruiting donors to give money or endow a chair that produced income for the symphony. Her husband, Clayton, chaired the fund's trustees. He died in 2011.
Her passion and leadership helped grow the endowment from $50,000 to $5 million, Crawford said.
"I remember her baking brownies to take to neighbors, just so she could get in the door to ask them to endow a chair," Crawford said. "I think everyone in town knew that if they spent any time with Caroline, they would be asked to support the endowment."
In a 2013 interview, Lee explained why donors gave.
"The people I talked to knew the value of a good symphony for the city, and they would give because of that," Lee said.
A longtime piano teacher, Lee began playing the instrument at age 11 for church services in Eden, her hometown.
She was raising children Martha, Scott and Patsy and teaching piano in 1966 when she was invited to join the fledgling guild.
“It made me decide that I had found my music home,” Lee recalled.
She scheduled pianists for each home on the guild’s annual Symphony of Homes tour. She also joined guild volunteers organizing symphony concerts for thousands of students.
She proudly watched the growth of the youth orchestra.
Lee and her husband endowed the C. Scott Lee Chair for the symphony to honor their son, a jazz bassist in New York.
In 1986, the couple created a scholarship that goes to a violin or double bass student.
In 2001, guild members surprised Caroline Lee by endowing the $150,000 Caroline M. Lee Associate Concertmaster's Chair.
When she donated her yellow Mercedes, the guild held a fundraising raffle to support concerts for students, musician ensemble visits to schools and the Greensboro Symphony Youth Orchestra.
The car raffle raised more than $8,000, said Kitty Robison, who co-chaired it with Anne Daniel.
The Greensboro Symphony and its Youth Orchestra already had planned to perform a joint May 16 concert.
They now will play it in Lee's memory.
The venue — the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts — is closed to the pubic.
So the free 4 p.m. concert will be simulcast in nearby LeBauer Park and on the youth orchestra's YouTube channel.
Contact Dawn DeCwikiel-Kane at 336-373-5204 and follow @dawndkaneNR on Twitter.