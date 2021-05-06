Caroline Lee, beloved Greensboro Symphony supporter, dies at 98

Her passion and leadership helped grow the endowment from $50,000 to $5 million, Crawford said.

"I remember her baking brownies to take to neighbors, just so she could get in the door to ask them to endow a chair," Crawford said. "I think everyone in town knew that if they spent any time with Caroline, they would be asked to support the endowment."

In a 2013 interview, Lee explained why donors gave.

"The people I talked to knew the value of a good symphony for the city, and they would give because of that," Lee said.

A longtime piano teacher, Lee began playing the instrument at age 11 for church services in Eden, her hometown.

She was raising children Martha, Scott and Patsy and teaching piano in 1966 when she was invited to join the fledgling guild.

“It made me decide that I had found my music home,” Lee recalled.

She scheduled pianists for each home on the guild’s annual Symphony of Homes tour. She also joined guild volunteers organizing symphony concerts for thousands of students.

She proudly watched the growth of the youth orchestra.