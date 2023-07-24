STOKESDALE — A casino developer could sink at least $500 million into pristine pasture land if a draft bill greenlighting gambling expansion becomes law, state legislators outlined on Thursday.

The draft bill, shepherded by Senate leader Phil Berger of Eden, details that North Carolina will grant the right to develop casinos in three counties — Rockingham, Anson and Nash — to one development company as part of a $1.5 billion investment, according to media reports.

Many residents in this rural county are fretful as a company with ties to a major casino developer seeks to rezone 192 acres of property along U.S. 220 in the Huntsville Township near tiny Madison, whose population is around 2,200.

House Speaker Tim Moore (R-Cleveland) said last week that rural lawmakers, particularly those in parts of the state like Rockingham that could use an economic boost, have indicated they will support the move.

Berger, who represents Rockingham County and is the father of Commissioner Kevin Berger of Madison, said “entertainment districts” outlined in the draft bill will include expansive commercial areas.

“It wouldn’t be just a standalone casino,” the elder Berger said. “The idea would be that there would be a district that would include a casino, a hotel, possibly residential, commercial, office-industrial and it would be sort of a package that would be developed. That’s at least the concept.”

****

Berger confirmed with a Raleigh media outlet that several casino developers have contacted his office regarding the draft bill. He would not disclose the names of the companies.

Berger said Friday that neither he or his family have any financial interest in Rockingham County land being considered for casino development.

N.C. Development Holdings, which has links to The Cordish Companies, a major national casino and entertainment district developer based in Baltimore, has already asked the Rockingham County Planning Board to rezone the plot of farmland along U.S. 220 as “highway/commercial” — which would make it possible for a casino to be built.

The company has also registered four lobbyists with the General Assembly and is poised to go before the Rockingham County Board of Commissioners on Aug. 21 to ask for the zoning change that could juxtapose a casino complex 60 yards from a camp that serves children with chronic and complex medical conditions.

Chis Rodenbough, who has managed Camp Carefree’s 65-acre grounds since its founding in 1986, said he hopes residents will demand elected officials vote against rezoning.

He reviewed maps that illustrate the proposed changes Friday morning as campers whizzed through a grove of hardwoods on a nearby zip line.

“We realize we are gonna have to get the whole county involved,’’ Rodenbough said, “so the commissioners realize their seats are at stake.’’

****

Although Rockingham’s planning board in July rejected to change the rezoning, county commissioners will have the final say in late August.

Asked if he thinks his son Kevin Berger, a commissioner, should recuse himself from the vote because of a conflict of interest, the senior Berger said in an email: “There is no conflict of interest.’’

Some 60 of the county’s churches already support Camp Carefree year-round with fundraising and volunteers. A number of clergy are organizing town hall-style meetings to discuss ways to stop casino development, Rodenbough said.

“We’re not a victim,’’ he said. “The county will be a victim if (politicians) don’t think things through before they act.’’

Meanwhile, residents from across Rockingham, where the poverty rate is roughly 14% — above the state rate of 13.4% and well above the national rate of 11.6% — have signed a petition opposing local casino development that has garnered nearly 1,500 signatures at the change.org website.

Additional opposition petitions were circulating within the county on Friday and several online groups against the development had sprung up on social media.

In cafes, coffee shops and a brew pub in western Rockingham County there was plenty of heated talk by folks both in support and against the idea.

Mary Kate Young, 30, an occupational therapist who has volunteered at Camp Carefree for the past 16 years, is shaken by talk of casino development adjacent to a haven for youngsters.

“It’s a hard pill to swallow,’’ she said, explaining that moving the camp to another area would “be impossible’’ after 38 years of operation and development.

****

While lawmakers finalize a state budget, the draft bill continues to be negotiated and lays out the criteria that make Rockingham, Anson and Nash counties eligible for casino development.

All are border counties or traversed by Interstate 95.

All have a population of less than 100,000.

And all rank among the state’s 40 most economically depressed areas.

The draft bill further stipulates that a fourth casino could be run by the Lumbee Tribe in the southeastern part of North Carolina, even if they don’t receive long-sought federal recognition.

On Sept. 1, the state will begin accepting proposals from casino developers for 60 days, the draft bill specifies. And such companies will need to have 10 years of commercial gaming industry experience, plan to spend at least $1.5 billion in private money ($500 million, at least, for each location) and propose to add a minimum of 5,250 jobs across the three non-tribal casinos.

After the 60-day period, the state would have an additional 60 days to “select a business to be its binding recommendation” to the secretary of commerce, the draft bill states.

Penalties would be levied at casinos for failing to reach investment or job targets.

And casinos would pay a 22.5% excise tax on gross gaming revenue.

While the bill doesn’t address video gaming or lottery terminals, both are being discussed as well.

“I don’t know that it’s something we’ll be able to do,’’ Berger said. “Obviously, it’s something I’ve been supportive of.”

The draft bill doesn’t require a referendum in the communities where the casinos could be located. Berger said the bill would allow localities to have a say. That could be a vote by a governing body, such as county commissioners.

Moore said that lawmakers have been in contact with local elected leaders in those communities.

“The report back to me is that they support it,” Moore said.