 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cause of fire at Greensboro elementary under investigation; the blaze hastens its demolition
0 Comments
featured

Cause of fire at Greensboro elementary under investigation; the blaze hastens its demolition

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Peeler open Elementary Fire

Firefighters climb a ladder to the roof of Peeler Open Elementary as they respond to a three-alarm fire at the vacant school in Greensboro on Thursday.

 KENNETH FERRIERA, NEWS & RECORD

GREENSBORO — Smoke poured from the roof of Peeler Open Elementary on Thursday afternoon, the aftermath of a structure fire that's likely to hasten the vacant school's demolition, according to Michelle Reed, chief operating officer for Guilford County Schools.

At about noon Thursday, the Greensboro Fire Department responded to the fire at 2200 Randall St., said Fire Chief Jim Robinson.

"We arrived to find heavy smoke showing from the building," Robinson said.

About 70 firefighters took part in extinguishing the blaze, which did not result in any injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, Robinson said.

Robinson indicated there is no reason to believe the fire, confined to one building, was intentionally set by someone inside the building.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

"We had a tough time accessing (the building) just due to the boarded up windows. All the doors were locked," Robinson said.

Robinson said firefighters entered the school through "auxiliary means" and keys that were provided to them.

The school has been vacant since 2018, when it and Hampton Elementary were damaged and closed by a tornado that devastated east Greensboro.

Under Guilford County's $300 million 2020 capital bond projects, a new Hampton-Peeler School will be constructed at the Peeler site.

Thursday's fire shouldn't hinder that plan.

"We are actually going to be accelerating the demolition of the school, which was previously slated for 2022," Reed said.

That demolition may take place within the next couple of weeks, according to Reed.

A fire broke out at the vacant Peeler Open Elementary on Thursday. The school was damaged in a 2018 tornado.

Officials talk about fire at Peeler Elementary. 

Contact Jamie Biggs at 336-373-4476 and follow @JamieBiggsNR on Twitter.

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Is violent crime on the rise?

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News