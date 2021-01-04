CDC model projects 1,100 more will die in NC during January from COVID-19

A recent national projection model by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention forecasts that 1,100 more people may die from COVID-19 in North Carolina in the first three weeks of January following the Christmas and New Year's holidays.

The model projects that the state will reach a death toll of 8,000 by Jan. 23. Total deaths reported by the state as of Monday were 6,941.

December was the deadliest month in North Carolina for the virus on record, with 1,487 deaths reported by the state that month.

The national model, which examines all American states and territories, predicts that 12,400 to 24,300 new deaths will likely be reported in the week ending Jan. 23. The model predicts that a total of 383,000 to 424,000 COVID-19 deaths will be reported by this date.

The forecast combines independent forecasts from universities and other models into an aggregate model that makes various assumptions about levels of social distancing and other factors, which may not reflect recent changes in behavior, according to the CDC.

Mandy Cohen, North Carolina's Secretary of Health, highlighted the harrowing numbers to start 2021, with a then record of more than 9,500 daily cases reported on the first day of the year.

"We begin 2021 in our most dangerous position in this pandemic. We have critically high rates of spread in much of our state," Cohen said in a news release. "I encourage you to avoid getting together indoors with anyone who doesn't live with you. If you plan to see other people keep it outside and very small. Wear a mask the whole time. We must do all that we can to protect one another."