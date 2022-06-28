 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Celebrate Independence at Guilford Courthouse National Military Park

  • 0
Celebrate Independence at Guilford Courthouse National Military Park

Park Ranger Jason Baum, center, conducts all of the historic weapons inspections at Guilford Courthouse National Military Park. 

 GUILFORD COURTHOUSE NATIONL MILITARY PARK, PROVIDED

GREENSBORO — The National Park Service will host an Independence celebration this weekend at Guilford Courthouse National Military Park.

Events will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the park, 2332 New Garden Road. 

Park rangers, volunteers and historians will offer programs and hands-on demonstrations that connect the public to the history of the battle at Guilford Courthouse. It directly led to the surrender of the British Army at the Battle of Yorktown, securing United States independence from Britain in 1783.

At 1:30 and 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, author and former Guilford Courthouse park ranger Scott Culclasure will offer guided tours of the battlefield.

Also, reenactors representing the Guilford Militia will provide living history and historic weapon demonstrations at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. at tour stop 6.

On Sunday, the Guilford Fife and Drum Corps will conduct a special Independence Day themed performance at 2 p.m. near the Visitor Center.

People are also reading…

Park rangers encourage visitors to wear red, white, blue OR green to show your patriotism.

Please note that the park grounds will be accessible, but the visitor center will be closed on Monday.

For more event details, including times for the weapons demonstrations, visit facebook.com/guilfordnps or nps.gov/guco. Event information will be posted as it becomes available.

0 Comments

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Biden Administration proposes electric vehicle charging stations

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert