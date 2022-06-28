Celebrate Independence at Guilford Courthouse National Military Park

GREENSBORO — The National Park Service will host an Independence celebration this weekend at Guilford Courthouse National Military Park.

Events will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the park, 2332 New Garden Road.

Park rangers, volunteers and historians will offer programs and hands-on demonstrations that connect the public to the history of the battle at Guilford Courthouse. It directly led to the surrender of the British Army at the Battle of Yorktown, securing United States independence from Britain in 1783.

At 1:30 and 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, author and former Guilford Courthouse park ranger Scott Culclasure will offer guided tours of the battlefield.

Also, reenactors representing the Guilford Militia will provide living history and historic weapon demonstrations at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. at tour stop 6.

On Sunday, the Guilford Fife and Drum Corps will conduct a special Independence Day themed performance at 2 p.m. near the Visitor Center.

Park rangers encourage visitors to wear red, white, blue OR green to show your patriotism.

Please note that the park grounds will be accessible, but the visitor center will be closed on Monday.

For more event details, including times for the weapons demonstrations, visit facebook.com/guilfordnps or nps.gov/guco. Event information will be posted as it becomes available.