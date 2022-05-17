Celebrate the People's Market International Day with food from around the world

GREENSBORO — Shoppers can eat their way around the world this week, with vendors offering Congolese samosas, Mexican empanadas and other international foods at the People's Market International Day celebration.

Children can also get special passports stamped by those vendors.

The market in the Glenwood neighborhood — which considers itself a weekly "handmade, homemade, homegrown" outdoor market with produce and crafts — is celebrating from 5:30 p.m to 8 p.m. on Thursday.

Other international specialties include Korean corn dogs, and the market's usual lineup of wings, macaroni and cheese, barbecue, and desserts.

The special market passport for children will be filled out by the vendors representing those places around the world. They can also dress up in international costumes in a special photo booth.

The Greensboro Public Library is the community partner for the event and will be distributing information on its English classes for non-native speakers and other programs, according to organizers.

The People's Market also doubles benefits for its customers using food assistance programs such as SNAP and P-EBT. In 2021 The People's Market and its partner market, The Corner Farmers Market, doubled more than $36,000 in SNAP benefits, which means more than $72,000 that was spent with small-scale local vendors, according to the group.

Contact Nancy McLaughlin at 336-373-7049 and follow @nmclaughlinNR on Twitter.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.