Celebrate the renovation of LoFi Park along the Downtown Greenway
0 comments
GREENSBORO — The Downtown Greenway will celebrate the opening of its newly-renovated LoFi Park  on Thursday.

The park at 500 N. Eugene St. sits between the historic Fisher Park neighborhood and center city, in a section identified as Lower Fisher or LoFi for short.

What was once an area of closed businesses, abandoned buildings and surface parking lots is now vibrant with apartment complexes, restaurants, breweries and Deep Roots Market, the first downtown grocery store in more than 30 years.

Find it along the developing Downtown Greenway, a 4-mile recreational loop encircling center city, lined with landscaping and public art.

The $43 million greenway project, financed with public and private money, is expected to be completed by the end of 2022.

At Thursday's celebration, enjoy new landscaping, meet the permaculture garden designers and learn about upcoming greenway construction. 

BYOB (buy your own beer) at Joymongers and purchase dinner at Bandito Burrito food truck.

Hear about the new Downtown Greenway Running and Walking Club, which will take its first steps at the celebration.

It will meet at 6 p.m. every Thursday at LoFi Park to run or walk the greenway loop. All fitness levels are welcome.

Questions? Email Laura Lorenz at llorenz@actiongreensboro.org

At LoFi Park, the piece of public art has remained the same. But the landscaping has changed.

Local permaculture gardeners David Mudd and Justin Vettel have reimagined the space with berms with boulders and new trees, a rain garden and an open artificial turf lawn space.

"They have brought in a lot of boulders and stones and added lots of trees as well as some additional little nooks and seating areas," said Dabney Sanders, Downtown Greenway project manager.

"The lawn area, which is not as big as it had been before, is artificial turf instead of real grass," Sanders said. "It’s a really active site and that artificial turf will hold up better than grass."

Contact Dawn DeCwikiel-Kane at 336-373-5204 and follow @dawndkaneNR on Twitter.

Want to go?

What: Celebrating LoFi Park's renovations

When: 4:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday

Where: 500 N. Eugene St., Greensboro

