Celebrate the renovation of LoFi Park along the Downtown Greenway

GREENSBORO — The Downtown Greenway will celebrate the opening of its newly-renovated LoFi Park on Thursday.

The park at 500 N. Eugene St. sits between the historic Fisher Park neighborhood and center city, in a section identified as Lower Fisher or LoFi for short.

What was once an area of closed businesses, abandoned buildings and surface parking lots is now vibrant with apartment complexes, restaurants, breweries and Deep Roots Market, the first downtown grocery store in more than 30 years.

Find it along the developing Downtown Greenway, a 4-mile recreational loop encircling center city, lined with landscaping and public art.

The $43 million greenway project, financed with public and private money, is expected to be completed by the end of 2022.

At Thursday's celebration, enjoy new landscaping, meet the permaculture garden designers and learn about upcoming greenway construction.

BYOB (buy your own beer) at Joymongers and purchase dinner at Bandito Burrito food truck.

Hear about the new Downtown Greenway Running and Walking Club, which will take its first steps at the celebration.