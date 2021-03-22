Celebrating her-story: Women from Guilford County leave their mark on history

They served as spies and pilots, educators and politicians. Many were the first in that role in North Carolina, and sometimes beyond.

Women in Guilford County played a pivotal part in weaving the fabric of history. To celebrate Women’s History Month, here’s a look at how some of them shaped Guilford County, North Carolina and beyond:

1775-1783 — A Revolutionary War heroine, Martha McGee Bell spied for the patriots and is best known for her encounter with Gen. Charles Cornwallis after the Battle of Guilford Courthouse. Cornwallis had taken over her house and mill, and she threatened to burn the place if British troops gave her trouble. A monument at Guilford Courthouse National Military Park and a bridge that spans Deep River on the U.S. 220 bypass near Level Cross both bear her name.

1781 — Kerenhappuch Norman Turner rode on horseback from Maryland when she heard her son had been wounded in the Battle of Guilford Courthouse and nursed him back to health. A 1902 monument at Guilford Courthouse National Military Park was the first dedicated to a war heroine erected on American soil.