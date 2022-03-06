Celebrating her-story: Women from Guilford County leave their mark on history

They served as spies and pilots, educators and politicians. Many were the first in that role in North Carolina.
Women in Guilford County played a pivotal part in weaving the fabric of history. To celebrate Women’s History Month, here’s a look at how some of them shaped Guilford County, North Carolina and beyond:
1775-1783 — A Revolutionary War heroine, Martha McGee Bell spied for the patriots and is best known for her encounter with Gen. Charles Cornwallis after the Battle of Guilford Courthouse. Cornwallis had taken over her house and mill, and she threatened to burn the place if British troops gave her trouble. A monument at Guilford Courthouse National Military Park and a bridge that spans Deep River on the U.S. 220 bypass near Level Cross both bear her name.
1781 — Kerenhappuch Norman Turner rode on horseback from Maryland when she heard her son had been wounded in the Battle of Guilford Courthouse and nursed him back to health. A 1902 monument at Guilford Courthouse National Military Park was the first dedicated to a war heroine erected on American soil.
1809-1817 — Guilford County's Dolley Madison is the only first lady born in North Carolina. She was married to James Madison, the fourth U.S. president. She presided over the first inaugural ball in 1809 and is believed to have started the tradition of the White House Easter egg hunt. A collection at the Greensboro History Museum includes a peach silk gown worn by Madison and passed down through the family.
1851-1872 — Frances Webb Bumpass took over running the Weekly Message after her husband's death. She served in multiple roles, from reporter and editor to circulation manager and foreman of the composing room before the paper stopped publishing in 1872.
1871 — Caroline Gillespie Gorrell, a businesswoman, activist and philanthropist, opened a millinery shop at 109 W. Market St. She housed the state office the Women's Christian Temperance Union, which formed in 1882, over her millinery shop and offered her time and financial aid to the movement.
1878 — Jamestown native Tabitha Ann Holton was the first North Carolina woman licensed to practice law by the state’s Supreme Court. She is buried in the Springfield Meeting Cemetery in High Point.
1890s — Mary Petty, the librarian at what is today UNCG, began the movement that eventually led to the first permanent, non-circulating library opening in Greensboro in 1902.
1898 — Sallie Walker Stockard became the first woman to receive a degree from UNC-Chapel Hill. She already had an undergraduate degree from Guilford College.
1900 — Joy Harris Glascock, the third woman in North Carolina to receive a medical license, became Greensboro's first female physician in 1900. The daughter of a Methodist minister at Summerfield, she received her degree from Woman's Medical College in Baltimore in 1896. She was known for her care for indigent patients. She practiced medicine until 1933.
1902 — Charlotte Hawkins Brown started the Palmer Memorial Institute in Sedalia in 1902. It soon became one of the finest Black preparatory schools in the country. Today, the school still stands and serves as a museum. It is the first State Historic Site to honor an African American woman.
1909 — Clara J. Peck became Greensboro's first district nurse supported by the contributions of other women and organizations. In 1920, she oversaw a Glenwood cottage for those with tuberculosis. She later was superintendent of the county sanatorium. Peck Elementary in Greensboro is named after her, as is Clara House, a shelter for abused women.
1910 — Bertha Strauss Sternberger was involved in the establishment of Temple Emanuel and organized Greensboro's first public playground. She was the second woman to serve on the City Board of Education (1921-27) and was instrumental in beginning a strong school music program. Sternberger Elementary is named for her.
1929 — Greensboro native Mary Webb Nicholson became one of the first women in North Carolina to earn a private pilot’s license. She died in a plane crash on May 22, 1943, while in England ferrying planes for the Royal Air Force during World War II.
1939 — Soprano Margaret Tynes, who grew up in Greensboro, graduated from N.C. A&T in 1939. She spent 60 years performing for the New York City Opera, the Metropolitan Opera and opera houses throughout Europe and Canada. In August 1959, she was the first American to sing behind the Iron Curtain as part of a traveling show with Ed Sullivan.
1940 — Harriet Wiseman Elliott, the dean of women at Woman’s College (now UNCG), was the only woman President Franklin Roosevelt named to the National Defense Advisory Commission in 1940.
1946 — Grace Donnell Lewis, a community volunteer and real estate company manager, started the Metropolitan Council of Negro Women in 1946. She previously started the Pioneer Garden Club in 1935. A Bennett College graduate, she received an honorary doctorate from the college when she turned 100.
1949 — Julia Ballinger Dwiggins was the first woman to serve on the Greensboro City Council. During her single term on the council, she worked to establish a domestic relations court, to improve recreation facilities and to provide better nursing care for low-income residents. She was active in Republican Party politics, served on many local and state boards and was an active member of First Friends Meeting.
1951 — Katharine Morgan Kirkman became the first woman elected to High Point City Council. She served three terms, until 1959.
1955–1966 — Willa B. Player, the first female president of Bennett College, served in that role from 1955-66. She was the first Black woman in America to head a four-year college when she served as president of Bennett College, where the civil rights supporter hosted a 1958 speech by the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.
1959 — Carol Brice, a contralto who grew up in Sedalia and studied music at the Palmer Memorial Institute, was one of the first African Americans hired by the Metropolitan Opera Company. In 1978, she sang the role of “Maria” in a Grammy-winning recording of “Porgy and Bess.” Her Broadway career started in 1959.
1964 — Greensboro resident Mary Cabell Carlan Eubanks appeared on the first episode of “Jeopardy!” The trivia show premiered on NBC with Art Fleming as host on March 30, 1964. It had been taped a few weeks earlier. At the time, she was a homemaker from Candor, N.C.
1966 — Fran M. Whitcomb became the first Black female meter maid in Greensboro and the city's first African American female sworn-in as a police officer. In 1972, she became the first Black female detective at the Guilford County Sheriff's Office. And in 1978, she became the first woman elected as an investigator for the state.
1968 — Elreta Alexander-Ralston was the first African American woman to be admitted to Columbia University School of Law and became the state’s first African American female judge when she was elected as a state District Court judge in 1968.
1969 — Dr. Sarah Morrow was the second person — and first woman — to lead the Guilford County Department of Public Health. She served as the secretary of the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services from 1977-85 after being appointed by Gov. James Hunt Jr. She was the first woman to serve in that state role.
1971 — Alfreda Webb was the first African American woman licensed to practice veterinary medicine in the United States. But she never actually practiced, preferring to teach anatomy and coordinate the animal science program at N.C. A&T. She also was the first Black female member of the N.C. House of Representatives after being appointed to fill a vacancy in 1971.
1975 — Women’s basketball coach Kay Yow, a Gibsonville native, won more than 700 games at Elon University and N.C. State, four ACC tournament titles and two Olympic gold medals. Yow, who started a long career as the Wolfpack’s coach in 1975, died in January 2009 after a long battle with breast cancer.
1975 — Gloria D. Scott, a former Bennett College president, became the first African American woman to serve as national president of Girl Scouts in 1975.
1983-86 — Greensboro’s Katie Dorsett was the first Black person to serve on the City Council. She served two terms, from 1983-86, then became a Guilford County commissioner from 1986-92. In 1992 she made history again, this time as the first African American woman to hold a state cabinet post after then-Gov. Jim Hunt appointed her secretary of the Department of Administration. She also founded the Triad Sickle-Cell Anemia Foundation, now known as the Piedmont Health Services and Sickle Cell Agency.
1993 — Carolyn Allen was elected Greensboro’s first female mayor in 1993 and served three terms.
1994 — Debbie Yow of the University of Maryland became the first female athletic director in the ACC in 1994. Yow, sister to Kay Yow, also had coached women’s basketball at several colleges before transitioning into administration. She later was hired by N.C. State to head its athletic department in 2010, where she remained until retiring in 2019.
1996 — A. “Jean” Jackson became the first female and first African American athletics director for the city of Greensboro.
1999 — Lillie Jones was named interim superintendent of the still fairly new combined Guilford County Schools, created in 1993 by the merger of the former county and city school systems. While a temporary position, it made her the first woman to lead Guilford County Schools.
2001 — Bonnie McElveen-Hunter, the CEO of Pace Communications in Greensboro, is a former U.S. ambassador to Finland (2001-03) and the first woman to serve as chairman of the Board of Governors of the American Red Cross in 2004.
2004 — High Point native Fantasia Barrino won television’s 2004 “American Idol” competition and received rave reviews for her performance in Broadway’s “The Color Purple.”
2005 — Rhiannon Giddens co-founded the Grammy Award-winning Carolina Chocolate Drops in 2005. The group’s 2010 album, “Genuine Negro Jig,” won the Grammy Award for Best Traditional Folk Album. She has been nominated for another six Grammys, either as a soloist or collaborator, most recently for her collaboration with multi-instrumentalist Francesco Turrisi in 2019. She also won a 2017 “genius grant” from the MacArthur Foundation and the Steve Martin Prize for Excellence in Banjo and Bluegrass.
2005 — Carolyn Coleman became the first female African American chair of the Guilford County Board of Commissioners. A longtime civil rights activist, she worked with the NAACP, and also served as a special assistant to Gov. Jim Hunt.
2005-2020 — Merle Green served as Guilford County's second female health director, from July 2005 through February 2020.
2007 — Yvonne Johnson became Greensboro’s first African American mayor when elected in 2007.
2008 — Greensboro native Caroline Lind was on the U.S. women’s rowing team that won the gold medal at the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing.
2009 — Kay Hagan served as only the second woman to represent North Carolina in the U.S. Senate, from 2009 to 2015.
2011-2014 — Denise Turner Roth was the first woman to serve as Greensboro city manager. She later led the General Services Administration under the Obama administration from 2015 to January 2017.
2013-15 — Greensboro resident Dr. Aldona Wos served as the N.C. secretary of health from 2013-15. She previously served as ambassador to Estonia from 2004-06 and was appointed in 2012 to finish out the rest of a term on the UNC Board of Governors.
2014 — When Greensboro’s Alma Adams won the 12th District Congressional seat in November 2014, she became only the second person to represent that district. She won two elections that day, a full two-year term as well as finishing the unexpired term of former Rep. Mel Watt, who left to become director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency. At the time, that meant Adams became the 100th woman in Congress. When the 12th District was redrawn to cover only Mecklenburg County, Adams moved to Charlotte to stay in the district.
2014 — Jane Fernandes became Guilford College’s first female president in 2014.
2016 — Superintendent Sharon Contreras, who was hired in 2016, is the fourth superintendent of Guilford County Schools since the county and city school systems merged in 1993. Her hiring marked several firsts. Among them: She was the first woman to hold the full-time post as well as the first Black woman and first Latina to lead the state’s third-largest school system.