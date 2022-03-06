Celebrating her-story: Women from Guilford County leave their mark on history

1959 — Carol Brice, a contralto who grew up in Sedalia and studied music at the Palmer Memorial Institute, was one of the first African Americans hired by the Metropolitan Opera Company. In 1978, she sang the role of “Maria” in a Grammy-winning recording of “Porgy and Bess.” Her Broadway career started in 1959.

1964 — Greensboro resident Mary Cabell Carlan Eubanks appeared on the first episode of “Jeopardy!” The trivia show premiered on NBC with Art Fleming as host on March 30, 1964. It had been taped a few weeks earlier. At the time, she was a homemaker from Candor, N.C.

1966 — Fran M. Whitcomb became the first Black female meter maid in Greensboro and the city's first African American female sworn-in as a police officer. In 1972, she became the first Black female detective at the Guilford County Sheriff's Office. And in 1978, she became the first woman elected as an investigator for the state.

1968 — Elreta Alexander-Ralston was the first African American woman to be admitted to Columbia University School of Law and became the state’s first African American female judge when she was elected as a state District Court judge in 1968.