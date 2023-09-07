The annual Central Carolina Fair is opening Friday at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex.

The fair will feature an assortment of rides, games, and attractions as well as the annual animal exhibit from Wilkie Farms. Traditional fair-favorite food such as corn dogs, candy apples, and funnel cakes will be available for all fair-goers.

Tickets for regular admission cost $6. Children under 42 inches tall can get in free.

The fair will run from Friday until Sept. 17. Hours start at 5 p.m. on Friday, 11 a.m. on Saturday, 1 p.m. on Sunday, and 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday of the following week.

The fair will be closed on Monday and Tuesday.