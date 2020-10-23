'Challenges the likes we've never seen': Interactive Resource Center says it needs help to serve homeless during pandemic

GREENSBORO — The woman in the video has just been able to move out of a hotel room and into an apartment.
The once-homeless woman says it happened with the persistence of case manager Nakia Brown at the nonprofit Interactive Resource Center.
"I don't think she's human," the woman identified as Cheryl says through a mask. "I think she's an angel."
Her story is among those featured in the nonprofit IRC's Dignity Event, an annual fundraiser that, like many other events this year, went virtual because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Since March, COVID-19 has brought schools, courts and even businesses to a halt, with some still slowly reopening. As others closed down, the IRC, a day center for the homeless and nearly homeless, continued to provide showers and hope for a group the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention called one of the most vulnerable groups during the pandemic.
The agency's fight against homelessness and the stories of those, like Cheryl, who sought help there are showcased as part of the Dignity Event, which is available on the IRC's website.
"The IRC is not a place, it's a community," said Executive Director Michelle Kennedy. "When they have no other place to go, we are often where they land."
One of the only such places in the country for those facing homelessness, the grassroots day center puts the homeless in the driver's seat for self-help. Clients — who may be homeless, were recently, or are facing the prospect of homelessness — have a place to meet with IRC staff and other agencies for anything from getting a free flu shot to signing up for veteran's benefits. Clients can also get mail service and there is an onsite medical clinic, barbershop, computer lab and bike maintenance area.
The fundraiser that annually brings together those in need of help, volunteers and donors for a night of music and breaking bread, has gone virtual out of necessity and safety concerns as the highly contagious virus had spread. But it had to go on, say staff.
"This year has brought challenges the likes we've never seen," Kennedy said.
Support Local Journalism
When the city opened the Sportsplex as a temporary shelter, the IRC managed it. When the shelter was phased out, the staff helped find a hotel willing to house people who might otherwise have to sleep on the streets. After the Hampton Inn said yes, they designed one of the floors just for families. Cone Health Services worked with residents in need of mental health issues, even in the middle of the night.
"It was truly a team effort," said Derick Ward, an IRC case manager. "Everybody did their part."
The staff also routinely stops by some of the tent cities and sites to pass out items such as hygiene products, especially for women. Ward says the group needs more people to help, especially first-time givers.
"Some people could give freely without a second thought," Ward said of previous donors. "Now they are wondering how am I going to survive?"
Donations help with the ongoing work there, but also boost the IRC's dwindling assistance fund for clients. It's never a huge amount of money, but it's the kind of thing that can change somebody's life, such as work boots for someone who couldn't start a job without them.
"It's the center of hope for me," said a male client featured on the video.
Not every solution comes quickly here.
But Ward says there is always a will to help.
That's what Cheryl found.
After struggling to come up with the money to stay in the hotel room to avoid living on the streets, she says finding the IRC changed her life.
"To know that I'm OK, there's really no word for it," she said.
Contact Nancy McLaughlin at 336-373-7049 and follow @nmclaughlinNR on Twitter.
