'Challenges the likes we've never seen': Interactive Resource Center says it needs help to serve homeless during pandemic

"The IRC is not a place, it's a community," said Executive Director Michelle Kennedy. "When they have no other place to go, we are often where they land."

One of the only such places in the country for those facing homelessness, the grassroots day center puts the homeless in the driver's seat for self-help. Clients — who may be homeless, were recently, or are facing the prospect of homelessness — have a place to meet with IRC staff and other agencies for anything from getting a free flu shot to signing up for veteran's benefits. Clients can also get mail service and there is an onsite medical clinic, barbershop, computer lab and bike maintenance area.

The fundraiser that annually brings together those in need of help, volunteers and donors for a night of music and breaking bread, has gone virtual out of necessity and safety concerns as the highly contagious virus had spread. But it had to go on, say staff.

"This year has brought challenges the likes we've never seen," Kennedy said.

