Chapter and purse: Beth David's big, bargain book sale is back

Among the rows of tables in the congregation’s social hall carry New York Times bestsellers to biographies of celebrities and politicians. There are albums, CDs and DVDs. And classics from authors such as Joseph Conrad and Henry James.

“People will buy those and a huge number of cookbooks and travel books,” said Mindy Kutchei, another longtime volunteer.

Most are a few dollars each.

Volunteers are no longer surprised at the treasures brought to their attention, including books that are out of print or hard to find.

A few years ago, a small book on eating disorders sold for just a few dollars — and was worth several hundred in the academic world. Another year it was an out-of-circulation Neiman-Marcus cookbook that sells on eBay as a collector’s item.

The synagogue also has what is believed to be the largest collection of Jewish literature, including many books in Hebrew, but also a good stock of religious books in general.

Book resellers often come bearing bar code scanners, going up and down the aisles.