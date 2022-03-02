Chapter and purse: Beth David's big, bargain book sale is back

GREENSBORO — Book lovers, rejoice.
Beth David Synagogue’s annual book sale is back. Before the coronavirus pandemic, it drew lines around the building as people waited — and waited — for the opportunity to browse about 45,000 books. Yes, 45,000.
This year, the sale has grown to more than 50,000 titles.
“Boxes have been unpacked and unpacked and unpacked,” said Kathy Kraus, a longtime volunteer.
Many are holdovers from two years ago. The 2020 sale was canceled the week before it was scheduled as a statewide quarantine shut down businesses and daily life in the midst of the pandemic.
Last summer, the synagogue’s volunteers tried to hold a tent sale in the parking lot — but with fewer books.
This year’s sale is a return to normal. It starts Friday but skips the Jewish sabbath — which is from sundown Friday to sundown Saturday — and then continues Sunday and Monday. A two-hour preview on Friday has a $10 admission price although it is free to browse at all other times. On Monday, it’s $10 to fill a grocery bag.
Selections include nonfiction, fiction, children’s literature and textbooks.
Among the rows of tables in the congregation’s social hall carry New York Times bestsellers to biographies of celebrities and politicians. There are albums, CDs and DVDs. And classics from authors such as Joseph Conrad and Henry James.
“People will buy those and a huge number of cookbooks and travel books,” said Mindy Kutchei, another longtime volunteer.
Most are a few dollars each.
Volunteers are no longer surprised at the treasures brought to their attention, including books that are out of print or hard to find.
A few years ago, a small book on eating disorders sold for just a few dollars — and was worth several hundred in the academic world. Another year it was an out-of-circulation Neiman-Marcus cookbook that sells on eBay as a collector’s item.
The synagogue also has what is believed to be the largest collection of Jewish literature, including many books in Hebrew, but also a good stock of religious books in general.
Book resellers often come bearing bar code scanners, going up and down the aisles.
The sale is one of the congregation’s biggest fundraisers. Books are collected and boxed throughout the year. Dozens of volunteers, including children from the synagogue’s religious school, unload them the week before the sale. They are donated by members, friends of the congregation, people who are downsizing and this year, two faith groups clearing out libraries. One is a Durham synagogue and the other is a local church.
A few years ago, volunteers were worried that electronic readers would reduce their bounty of books.
Far from it.
“What we have learned is that is not the case at all,” Krause said. “There are a lot of people who still want to read a hardcover book.”
