HIGH POINT — A man arrested after a standoff with deputies earlier this week had threatened a neighbor with a "tomahawk hatchet" and a "claw hammer" while yelling at him during an incident in 2021, court records show.

Charles Curtis Nichols was accused the following year of stalking a High Point woman by following her in his car, attempting to run her off the road and shouting at her, according to a warrant for his arrest in that case.

Records state Nichols, 44, has "ongoing mental health disorders," been previously involuntarily committed and has seen more than 15 guns seized from his home by sheriff's deputies.

Nichols had his first appearance in court Wednesday after his arrest Tuesday by Guilford County Sheriff's deputies following a nearly 12-hour standoff that began Monday night. In court, he was assigned a public defender and will need to complete a mental health evaluation before he can be released.

His assigned attorney could not immediately be reached late Wednesday afternoon for comment.

Nichols' bond will remain at $255,000 and his next court date is June 2.

Nichols is charged with assault with a firearm on a law enforcement officer and communicating threats among other complaints in the standoff. In addition to those charges, Nichols is accused of failing to appear for court dates in two previous cases, including the stalking charge. In the case involving the neighbor, he faces charges of assault with a deadly weapon and trespassing in connection with making threats at the man's home, according to court documents.

Nichols has not been adjudicated in either of those earlier incidents.

On Tuesday, Guilford County Sheriff Danny Rogers assured Nichols after the standoff that officials would get him the help he needed. Rogers later told reporters that Nichols was "dealing with life challenges" and that detention centers are "not the place for people dealing with mental health issues."

This isn't the first time legal officials have tried to assist Nichols by requesting an evaluation of his mental health and competency.

In November 2022, a judge ordered that an evaluation be conducted to determine Nichols' capacity to proceed in court with the case involving the neighbor. At that time, Nichols was out on bond and had waived counsel.

"Although there have been many attempts to get Mr. Nichols engaged in treatment, he refuses to be compliant," Kim Soban, of Mental Health Associates of the Triad, wrote on Nov. 22, 2022, in a letter to the court stating Nichols had not contacted her office to schedule an appointment.

For those living near Nichols' home in the 1200 block of Blackberry Ridge Drive, the scenic tree-lined street has not always been as quiet as it would appear.

In September 2021, neighbors reported hearing yelling outside and saw Nichols walking through their front yard. In court records, one neighbor described reaching the bottom of his porch stairs when Nichols appeared from the side of the house and raised a tomahawk hatchet and claw hammer above his head while continuing to walk toward him.

"I pulled my handgun from the holster and instructed him to stop, drop his weapons and get on the ground," Scott Southard wrote in an affidavit included in the court file.

Nichols dropped the weapons and began yelling about how he didn't mean to scare anyone. He said some "delusional things" that prompted Southard to hold Nichols at gunpoint until deputies arrived, according to the affidavit.

Court records show Nichols was released on bond three days later. He has failed to appear for at least two court dates in the case.

On Wednesday, Southard said he and his family are grateful for law enforcement's response during the standoff to keep their neighborhood safe.

"It's a challenging situation," said Southard, adding that he heard gunfire coming from Nichols' property as recently as Sunday. He questioned how Nichols was able to obtain a firearm with a history of mental health issues.

Southard said he and his wife, Kelly, have a combined 50 years of experience working in the mental health field. That background, he explained, was helpful during his encounter with Nichols, who was later ordered by the court to have no contact with Southard.

"We hope he receives the interventions he needs," he said.