GREENSBORO — Humanitarian chef José Andrés believes in the healing power of food.

“One plate of food at a time can build a better tomorrow,” he told the Bryan Series audience Tuesday night about showing up in places under attack to provide sustenance to the citizenry.

But showing up in times of crisis also feeds the soul.

Named one of Time magazine’s most influential people in 2012 and 2018 and awarded the National Humanities Medal in 2015 by President Barack Obama, the popular chef’s nonprofit World Central Kitchen specializes in getting meals to disaster areas around the world — and often first, as was with Ukraine at the start of Russian aggression.

“There are many ways to fight injustice,” Andrés told audience members. “Everyone has to find their own way. When we are silent, we are part of the problem, too.”

Andrés, who was born in Spain but became an American citizen in 2013, flew in to Greensboro from Turkey on Monday to speak. His group has served millions of meals after the recent earthquakes in Syria and Turkey that have left death, despair and destruction in their wake.

World Central Kitchen partnered with restaurants, small farms and community leaders around the country to combat food security during the pandemic. And was in Wilmington when Hurricane Florence caused billions of dollars in damage to the North Carolina coast in 2018.

Andrés, a natural storyteller who was met with laughter and a standing ovation during his visit, focused on the need for planning but also adjusting as needed in life.

With the ports cut off to get into Ukraine, for example, his team got a boat and sailed to Poland and trucked the items to various border crossings out of Ukraine.

“We didn’t do it to be heroes,” Andrés said, “but to find ways to bring not only food but supplies.”

Ukraine produces grain for significant parts of the world, including Africa, he said. If the war lasts much longer, Andrés thinks it will have an effect on other parts of the globe.

“We are going to have refugees everywhere,” he said.

In lighter moments, Andrés humored the audience with a description of his mother using scraps and nearly inedible foods to make the best dishes. It could have been a metaphor for people like Andres who pick up the pieces wherever they are to be that force of good.

The missions the World Center Kitchen undertake are dangerous. Two workers were killed during the bombing in Ukraine.

Andrés said he has spoken with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy several times.

“Hope” was on the menu, he said.

“That’s what I fed Zelenskyy,” he said.