Child, 6, in stable condition after being struck by car on Pisgah Church Road, Greensboro police say

GREENSBORO — A 6-year-old child is in stable condition after being hit by a car Tuesday evening, Greensboro police spokesperson Ron Glenn said.
Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
About 5 p.m., a vehicle struck the child on Pisgah Church Road near the Normandy Road intersection. The child was in the roadway, Glenn said.
Glenn said authorities are not filing charges against the driver.
Contact Jamie Biggs at 336-373-4476 and follow @JamieBiggsNR on Twitter.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Jamie Biggs
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today