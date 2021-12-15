 Skip to main content
Child, 6, in stable condition after being struck by car on Pisgah Church Road, Greensboro police say
Child, 6, in stable condition after being struck by car on Pisgah Church Road, Greensboro police say

GREENSBORO — A 6-year-old child is in stable condition after being hit by a car Tuesday evening, Greensboro police spokesperson Ron Glenn said.

About 5 p.m., a vehicle struck the child on Pisgah Church Road near the Normandy Road intersection. The child was in the roadway, Glenn said. 

Glenn said authorities are not filing charges against the driver. 

 

Contact Jamie Biggs at 336-373-4476 and follow @JamieBiggsNR on Twitter.

