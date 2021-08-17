Child's death linked to infection caused by amoeba in central North Carolina pond, NCDHHS says

RALEIGH — A child who became ill in August after swimming in a central North Carolina pond died as a result of a brain infection caused by an amoeba in the water, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services said in a news release.

To protect the family’s privacy, no other identifying information is being released.

The child’s illness was caused by Naegleria fowleri, an amoeba commonly found in freshwater. The amoeba doesn’t cause illness if swallowed, but can be fatal if forced up the nose, which can occur when jumping or diving into water, NCDHHS said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Symptoms of Naegleria fowleri infection in the brain usually start with severe headache, fever, nausea and vomiting and progress to stiff neck, seizures, coma and can lead to death.

The infections usually occur when it is hot for prolonged periods of time, leading to higher water temperatures and lower water levels, NCDHHS said.

Naegleria fowleri cannot be eliminated in freshwater bodies of water, but in warmer areas where the infection has become more common, NCDHHS recommends people limit the amount of water going into their noses by holding them shut, using nose clips or keeping their heads above water.