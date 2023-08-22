ASHEBORO — The North Carolina Zoo is transferring its flock of 15 Chilean flamingos to the Greenville Zoo in South Carolina next month, according to a zoo news release.

The flamingos, which have been a part of the zoo for 41 years, have to go because the N.C. Zoo is demolishing its aviary. The aging aviary building closed in 2022 and is located beside the flamingo habitat.

The flamingos, several of which are from the original flock that arrived in 1982, will join 19 other flamingos at the Greenville Zoo. Flamingos can live up to 50 years under human care, compared to 25 to 30 years in the wild, according to the release.

Zoo officials say flamingos are social birds and the chance to be part of a larger flock will enrich them. This will also make the transition easier because flamingos follow the flock to find food and get in and out of the pool. The Greenville Zoo has a large spring-fed natural lagoon for the flamingos, the release said.

Flamingos can grow up to 51 inches in height. Chilean flamingos are considered “near threatened,” according to the news release

The N.C. Zoo is hoping to get funding to rebuild a new aviary, but officials said it is too soon to know if flamingos will be included in those plans.

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, flamingo keepers will host a special “Farewell Flamingos,” event at the habitat. Guests are encouraged to wear pink to honor the iconic birds.