Chimp who was 'quirky and full of sass' has died, NC Zoo says

ASHEBORO — A chimpanzee who had to be taken from her mother and hand-reared more than 11 years ago has died, the N.C. Zoo said.

Nori was euthanized on Monday after a period of declining health, the zoo said in a news release.

Nori was one of 16 chimps at the zoo. She was born on Aug. 2, 2010, and was described by staff as quirky and full of sass. Nori's mother wasn't adequately feeding and caring for her, so the animal care team ended up hand-rearing her, the zoo said.

At 4 months old, Nori joined the rest of the zoo's troop. Around age 5, she started showing signs of being disoriented, and later had episodes of losing her balance and seizures. She was eventually diagnosed with epilepsy, a central nervous system disorder that also affects humans and causes recurrent episodes of sensory disturbance, loss of consciousness and seizures, the zoo said.

Dr. Jb Minter, the zoo's director of animal health, said in the release the zoo tried multiple antiseizure medications.

"Unfortunately, Nori's seizures have never been fully controlled," Minter said.

She experienced a "steep decline in her quality of life," with more seizures and bodily injury, and the rest of the chimp troop recently started avoiding her because chimps prefer to be around other, highly social animals, the zoo said. Feeling isolated with a lack of social interaction can be particularly distressing for a chimp.

Watching Nori's health challenges over the past few years was tough on everyone, Jennifer Ireland, the zoo's curator of mammals, said in the release.

"From the day she was born, Nori captured and held tight the hearts of all that knew her," said Ireland, who helped hand-rear Nori. "Caring for her as an infant, watching her grow with the other chimps is the most rewarding and meaningful thing I have done in my career."