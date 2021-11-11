Church hopes to vaccinate 1,000 people (including kids) on Saturday

GREENSBORO — One church's mission is to vaccinate 1,000 people — including children — against COVID-19 on Saturday.
New Jerusalem Cathedral has partnered with Dr. Brian Shackleford for a free, walk-in COVID vaccination clinic from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at the church, which is located at 1822 Sharpe Road.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control has given approval for a Pfizer-BioNTech pediatric shot for children ages 5 to 11. Hundreds of thousands of children across the country have already received shots, according to those U.S. health officials, who have recommended vaccinating children.
Everyone receiving a shot can participate in activities and receive educational resources and free food. Minors must be accompanied by an adult.
No identification is required and booster shots are available, although those who have been vaccinated before should bring their vaccination card. Medical professionals onsite will be able to look up that information as well.
For additional information, contact the church at (336) 370-8583.