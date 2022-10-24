 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
City announces schedule to collect leaves at curbsides across Greensboro

Greensboro leaf collection yard waste pickup

In this file photo, a two-man city of Greensboro crew uses a joystick to control the robotic arm on a self-contained truck to vacuum up a leaf pile. 

 John Newsom

GREENSBORO — The city’s annual loose leaf collection program will take place from Nov. 7 through Jan. 27, officials said in a news release.

Two collection periods are scheduled. Leaves that are curbside by Nov. 7 will be picked up by Dec. 22. Leaves that are curbside by Dec. 28 will be picked up by Jan. 27.

City residents should follow these guidelines:

  • Rake leaves to the edge of your yard behind the curb – not in the street.
  • Remove sticks, rocks and other debris that may damage city equipment.
  • Do not park vehicles on, in front of, or near leaves.

Check the interactive_map to find out where your neighborhood is on the leaf collection schedule.

The collected leaves are made into compost to fertilize city gardens and landscaped areas. Residents may purchase the compost for $20 per truckload at the White Street Landfill, 2503 White St.

Residents may also use the city’s year-round yard waste program to dispose of leaves. Put them at the curb in clear plastic bags or a plastic or metal garbage can on your regular trash collection day.

The leaf collection schedule may change due to inclement weather. The city doesn't collect loose leaves on private streets.

For details, call 336-373-CITY (2489) or visit greensboro-nc.gov.

