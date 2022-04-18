 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
City announces some road closures this week in Greensboro

Road closed sign

File photo

 WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD

GREENSBORO — North Eugene Street between West Bellemeade and West Smith Streets will be closed Tuesday between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. to allow the Greensboro Grasshoppers to make a repair to one of its field lights, the city announced Monday in a news release.

In another road closure announcement, Bellemeade Street — from Eugene Street to Edgeworth Street — will be closed from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Wednesday so construction materials can be delivered.

Drivers should use caution while driving in the area.

