City announces some road closures this week in Greensboro

GREENSBORO — North Eugene Street between West Bellemeade and West Smith Streets will be closed Tuesday between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. to allow the Greensboro Grasshoppers to make a repair to one of its field lights, the city announced Monday in a news release.
In another road closure announcement, Bellemeade Street — from Eugene Street to Edgeworth Street — will be closed from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Wednesday so construction materials can be delivered.
Drivers should use caution while driving in the area.