City asks for delay in releasing Greensboro police video of other 'hogtying' incidents

The city has argued that combing through scores of videos from officers’ body-worn cameras to find instances similar to what happened to Smith would be burdensome and a state requirement to get Superior Court approval for the release of each video would require extensive manpower.

But U.S. Magistrate Judge Joe L. Webster ruled that videos in the federal case could be turned over to the Smith family lawyers without Superior Court approval because they would not be made public under rules both sides in the case have agreed to regarding release of court materials.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In its Thursday motion, the city said fulfilling the order would be difficult because the 50 incidents involve at least 681 body-camera videos from 274 officers totaling about 176 hours of footage.

“The city would face significant hardship absent a stay,” according to the legal brief.

The city said in the motion it will file more complete objections to the decision by June 2.

Local activists have seized on the Smith case as one that closely resembles many examples around the nation in which unarmed Black men died in police custody and it has received new attention in the wake of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis last year.