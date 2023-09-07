The Greensboro city council has banned its first public speaker under a new policy that aims to stop what Mayor Nancy Vaughan calls “consistent” disruption at city council meetings.

Luis Medina, a member of the Working Class & Houseless Organizing Alliance (WHOA), will not be allowed to participate in person at council meetings until the first meeting in January — a three-month ban, according to Vaughan. If Medina is again deemed disruptive, he could receive a six-month ban from attending.

The ban comes after an outburst by Medina during the public comment period of a city council meeting on Tuesday.

In his speech, Medina referenced an incident in which the Greensboro police had left “trespassing” notices near a homeless encampment at an overpass. The notices gave the people seven days before their belongings would be removed.

Attorneys with the ACLU of North Carolina recently sent a letter to the city warning that the alleged seizing and discarding of the property of the homeless is probably unconstitutional.

“Why is this happening? Why isn’t our city doing something?” Medina asked the council. “It’s very clear that the houseless population is growing because of an economic situation.”

Medina’s speech later became more animated.

“Eventually when there’s an army of houseless people, who do you think we’re going to come after? Have you all figured that out yet?” Medina asked the council. “I’m going to explain this with a metaphor, because I don’t want to get arrested after this. If I’m being attacked by someone with a big stick ... what am I going to do then?”

Medina slammed his fist on the podium. “I think you should snatch that stick from them, and hit them back! That’s my suggestion,” Medina said, slapping the microphone down.

“Mr. Medina, I’m going to ask you to leave, because of what you did to the podium,” Vaughan responded.

As he was escorted out of the council chambers, Medina asked police officers if they had guns, and repeatedly told them to stop touching him.

“We have a meeting to run,” Vaughan said. “Would you please leave?”

History of clashes

Medina, a UNCG graduate who has lived in Greensboro for more than 10 years and attended city council meetings for five, has a long history of contentious appearances before the council.

He had been removed from a June 6 city council meeting after he shouted obscenities at another person speaking in defense of terminated city firefighter Dustin Jones, who was let go because of social media posts viewed as offensive.

Then at an Aug. 2 council meeting, Medina criticized the members during comments about climate change.

“I believe we need to organize ourselves as a class,” Medina said at that time. “With the end goal of seizing everything that is ours. From this podium, to this microphone, to the seats that this city council sits on.”

Medina told the News & Record that he had gotten “impassioned” while speaking Tuesday.

“I see people out there struggling weekly. There are more and more of them, and we can barely keep up,” Medina said, referencing WHOA’s efforts to provide food to the homeless. “But I’m happy I don’t get to see (the city council) anymore.”

Vaughan wrote in an email Wednesday to the News & Record that Medina “is welcome to participate in future meetings by email, phone or by zoom.”

“I believe that Luis truly cares about the plight of homeless people, unfortunately sometimes his message gets overshadowed by his behavior,” Vaughan wrote. “I don’t believe he understands, or cares to understand, the roles that the city, county and state play in this complicated issue.”