City cuts back hours due to pandemic, rescinds emergency order because of county action

GREENSBORO — The city is cutting some of its operating hours beginning Tuesday in response to the drastic rise in the county’s COVID-19 cases.

City Manager David Parrish said residents will not notice any changes in services, but they are encouraged to avoid visiting city offices that require indoor interaction.

Hours for most city offices and facilities will be limited to 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Although Water Resources and Parks and Recreation will continue to operate under current schedules, the Greensboro Police Department will also limit its public facilities hours to the city’s operating hours.

In a related matter, Mayor Nancy Vaughan has rescinded her November emergency declaration in response to a similar action by Guilford County, which supersedes the city’s action and will remain in effect until modified or rescinded.

The county’s Board of Health rules enacted in December affect all residents of Guilford County and allow county officials to enforce Gov. Roy Cooper’s orders regarding mask wearing and capacity at businesses, restaurants and retail operations.

Contact Richard M. Barron at 336-373-7371 and follow @BarronBizNR on Twitter.

