City Hall closed Friday after contractor tests positive for COVID-19, Greensboro officials say
Greensboro City Hall Melvin Municipal Office Building

The city's Melvin Melvin Municipal Office Building at 300 W. Washington St. in downtown Greensboro.

 John Newsom

GREENSBORO — The Melvin Municipal Office Building will be closed for cleaning Friday after a contractor working in the building tested positive for COVID-19, officials said. 

The building will undergo a deep cleaning and be thoroughly sanitized as a precautionary measure, the city said today in a news release. The building will reopen at 8 a.m. Monday, the city said.

Anyone concerned about potential exposure should contact their doctor or Guilford County Department of Public Health at 336-641-7777.

