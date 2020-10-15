City Hall closed Friday after contractor tests positive for COVID-19, Greensboro officials say

GREENSBORO — The Melvin Municipal Office Building will be closed for cleaning Friday after a contractor working in the building tested positive for COVID-19, officials said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The building will undergo a deep cleaning and be thoroughly sanitized as a precautionary measure, the city said today in a news release. The building will reopen at 8 a.m. Monday, the city said.

Anyone concerned about potential exposure should contact their doctor or Guilford County Department of Public Health at 336-641-7777.