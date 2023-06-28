Greensboro community members are invited to attend one of three public city meetings concerning the Downtown Parking Plan on Wednesday and Thursday.

There are two opportunities for people to attend the Wednesday discussion; the first from 4-5:30 p.m. and the second from 6-7:30 p.m. Both meetings will be held in the Nussbaum Room of the Central Library at 219 N. Church St. Thursday's meeting will be held virtually over Zoom and will start at 12:30 p.m.

The Department of Transportation has been conducting a study about city parking issues since the fall of 2022. Director Hanna Cockburn hopes that the study can be concluded by October 2023 with a recommendation given to city council, although this timeline is dependent on feedback from the public.

So far, the study has included an inventory of parking options and availability, engineering reviews of parking structures and facilities, identification of issues and concerns regarding investment, and a comparison and analysis of the practices other peer communities around the nation have implemented.

Attendees of this first round of public meetings should expect to hear from city staff and from the consulting group Kimley-Horn about these findings.